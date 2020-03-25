What is BPA? The dangerous chemical found in 10% of canned foods

caption BPA, or Bisphenol A, is a chemical substance that is found in some canned goods. source JackF/Getty Images

About 10% of canned goods still contain BPA, despite the fact that the chemical is a health hazard.

The FDA has deemed 50 micrograms of BPA per kilogram of body weight per day a “safe” amount, though negative health outcomes have been reported as a result of far lower doses.

In fact, BPA can be even more toxic at low levels than at high levels because of the way the chemicals interact with receptors in the body.

This article was scientifically reviewed by Nancy L. Wayne, PhD, Professor Physiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Bisphenol A, or BPA for short, is a chemical substance that’s been used in polycarbonate plastic and epoxy resin since the 1960s. The primary use of BPA is in plastic bottles, food storage containers, and it is still used in the lining of many canned goods.

There have been controversies surrounding the use of BPA since the early 1990s, notably since it is used in food container manufacturing. Insider spoke to Samantha Radford, an exposure scientist and researcher at Saint Francis University, to learn whether these concerns are founded on facts.

Products that have BPA

Though the FDA banned the use of BPA in baby bottles and infant formula packaging in 2012, about 10% of canned goods still contain BPA in their packaging, despite health concerns.

The linings of canned goods create a barrier between the food and the can in order to limit corrosion and metal leaching into canned goods. And although cans are now typically lined with polyester and acrylic, the 10% of canned goods that still contain BPA run the risk of the chemical seeping into the food inside. This contaminates the food so that when you consume it, the BPA enters your system. Another danger of canned foods is botulism.

BPA from dietary sources, mainly cans, accounts for the vast majority of human exposure. A 2,517 person study published in Environmental Health Perspectives found that 92.6 percent of people had traces of BPA in their urine. Canned food is thought to be one of the main sources of BPA and is responsible for 6.6 micrograms per person per day of BPA exposure. This falls into the FDAs 2014 acceptable dose limit of 23 mcg per pound of bodyweight. But some research has found that exposure to BPA can cause harm in even smaller doses than what is considered “safe.”

A research review published in Environmental Research revealed that 109 published studies reported adverse effects of low doses of BPA in the blood. Of these, 40 studies reported effects caused by BPA doses lower than that FDA-approved quantity of 50 micrograms per kilogram of body weight per day.

“Most dangerous chemicals follow an old rule of toxicology, that ‘the dose makes the poison.’ In other words, the more of the compound you’re exposed to, the more hazardous it is. But endocrine disruptors (like BPA) can actually be more toxic at low levels because of the way that they interact with receptors in the body. Therefore, even extremely low concentrations of BPA can be dangerous,” says Radford.

Nonetheless, the FDA claims that current BPA use results in low enough levels of human exposure as not to cause harm. They have added a resin code, the number that you typically see on the bottom of plastic packaging, that indicates the type of plastic it is. Products with the number 7 indicate that BPA may have been used in its manufacturing.

The negative health effects of BPA

Evidence of the adverse health effects began mounting in 2008 when the US National Toxicology Program (NTP) stated that the effects of BPA are of “some concern,” saying that the prostate gland and brain development could be compromised.

A 2007 research review published in Reproductive Toxicology found that BPA in the blood of women is linked to obesity, multiple miscarriages, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), endometrial hyperplasia, among other issues.

Women with PCOS, a hormonal disorder that causes the release of male hormones called androgens were found to have higher levels of BPA present in their blood than women who do not have the disorder. Furthermore, the levels of BPA were directly positively correlated to the levels of androgens found, meaning the more BPA, the higher the androgen levels. This may indicate a difference in BPA metabolism can lead to PCOS but the research isn’t clear.

Although the FDA has not revised its standards on the use of BPA, claiming that the low dose is likely not harmful, studies have shown otherwise. A 2015 study published in Environmental Health Perspectives revealed that low dose BPA, 10 nanomoles, can cause adverse effects on mammary cells, leading to an increased risk of developing breast cancer. The cancer risk was shown to be due to BPA damaging genetic information and causing cells to divide and multiply, leading to cancer.

How to avoid BPA

The best way to avoid BPA is to choose products with containers made from glass or stainless steel.

When it comes to plastic, even items made without BPA could be harmful. “One of the problems is that, with the removal of BPA from many plastics, a substitution has to be made. Often, these substituting chemicals are just as dangerous (or even more so) than BPA. An example is BPS, which is also an endocrine disruptor and can affect heart function,” says Radford.

BPS is a cousin chemical to BPA and can cause similar hormonal disruptions.

“If you want to avoid the effects of endocrine disruptors from plastics entirely, you should avoid foods with plastic containers or plastic linings (particularly those with a recycling code of 7). Avoid canned foods as there’s a plastic lining inside the can; use foods stored in glass instead. And avoid paperboard food containers like those found at many fast-food establishments; those are also lined with plastic,” says Radford.

