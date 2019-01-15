Critics can’t stop raving about the comedy series ‘Derry Girls.’ Here’s what you need to know before you watch.

caption “Derry Girls” is set in the 1990s. source Channel 4

“Derry Girls” first aired on Channel 4 in the UK and it recently began streaming on Netflix.

The show follows 16-year-old Erin and her friends growing up in 1990s Derry during the Northern Ireland Conflict.

The group of friends gets into all sorts of hilarious trouble while having to navigate a world where there are British Army checkpoints and armored Land Rovers.

The show is confirmed to have a second season.

Ever since the Irish TV show “Derry Girls” began streaming on Netflix, viewers and critics can’t seem to get enough. 16-year-old Erin and her friends are growing up in the 1990s in Derry, Northern Ireland, amid the Northern Ireland Conflict. As the hilariously hateable teens find themselves in a number of ridiculous misadventures, the backdrop is one of armored vehicles and violence.

If you haven’t seen the show yet, you might not get what everyone’s talking about. Here’s everything you need to know about “Derry Girls.”

It originally aired on Channel 4 in the UK.

caption The series began streaming on Netflix in December. source Netflix

The show has recently garnered many US fans specifically thanks to Netflix, but it originally aired somewhere else. “Derry Girls” premiered on the British television network Channel 4 in January 2018 and began streaming on Netflix in December of that same year.

The show is getting amazing reviews.

caption The series has high scores on Rotten Tomatoes. source Channel 4

The show currently has a critics rating of 100%, and an audience rating of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. It also has a rating of 8.2/10 on IMDb.

In December 2018, The Hollywood Reporter TV critic Robyn Bahr said the show was “laugh-out-loud hilarious.” Adding, “Sure, these Derry girls are adorable, but forget ‘likability’ – their episodic humiliations are our comedy gold.”

The show follows 16-year-old Erin and her group of friends as they navigate Catholic high school.

caption They’re very mischievous. source Channel 4

Erin and her friends are constantly getting in trouble at school for their raucous behavior and general mischievousness. At one point, they’re in detention and the Sister overseeing them falls asleep, so they start to go their separate ways trying to escape and pulling pranks on her.

It takes place during the Northern Ireland Conflict.

caption The series takes place during an historical conflict. source Netflix

The Northern Ireland Conflict, or the Troubles, was a period of intranational violence between Ireland and Northern Ireland (Northern Ireland is still part of the UK, whereas Ireland became a republic in 1922). The conflict lasted from 1968 through 1998.

Derry was one of the areas that was hit by the Troubles the hardest – the town was the site of “Bloody Sunday,” in which 14 civil rights protestors were killed by British soldiers in 1972.

The show balances wild humor with the dark times of the Troubles.

caption The show makes some references to the ’90s. source Netflix

Throughout the show, the absurd situational humor of the characters and fun ’90s nostalgia (like references to Macaulay Culkin) are grounded by the intense conflict of the time period. In the first episode, as Erin and her friends awkwardly threaten to beat up a first year for sitting at the back of the girls’ bus on the way to school, the bus is being inspected by armed soldiers.

Later, when a group of teenagers from Chernobyl visit the school, Sister Michael tells them not to “worry themselves too much about the whole ‘civil war sectarian conflict’ that’s carrying on. There’s only one thing you need to know. We’re the goodies.”

The side characters are just as entertaining as the main characters.

caption Every character is unique. source Netflix

When the show isn’t following Erin and her friends, it follows Erin’s mom and dad, who also live with her mother’s sister and dad, Aunt Sarah and Granda Joe, as they deal with everyday life in their own hilarious way, from Erin’s mother refusing to do just a half load of laundry to Aunt Sarah trying to get famous off of her uncle’s robbery story.

There will be a second season.

caption The show could return in spring of 2019. source Netflix

Channel 4 confirmed a second season of “Derry Girls” in 2018, after just one episode had aired. The creator, Lisa McGee, has hinted that the show will return in March 2019.

In October 2018, Ian McElhinney, who plays Granda Joe, told JOE that “Derry Girls” was about to film its second season.

Visit INSIDER’S homepage for more.