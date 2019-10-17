ESPN+: Everything you need to know about ESPN’s streaming service

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

ESPN+ is a subscription streaming service that includes exclusive sports video content, and in-depth news and analysis that’s usually behind a paywall.

You can access it via the existing ESPN app since it’s considered a complement to existing content and not an entirely separate streaming service.

It costs $5 per month or $50 annually, saving you $10 on the monthly price. You can also bundle it with Hulu and Disney+ for $13 a month.

Streaming has largely overtaken cable and satellite as the preferred method to watch movies and TV shows at your leisure. Low price points and the ability to watch on the go are primary reasons for the migration, but one sector has largely resisted any such paradigm shift – professional sports.

If you’re a sports fan, you might be shelling out for traditional cable just to watch your favorite team. Hefty deals between sports leagues and TV networks have prevented services like Netflix from streaming games, but ESPN has a low-cost service that’d satiate fans’ appetites.

What is ESPN+?

ESPN+ is a streaming subscription service that’s considered a complement to existing ESPN content, not technically a separate streaming service. Think of it as an add-on with live games, exclusive on-demand video, and access to what is formerly known as ESPN Insider.

Previously, ESPN Insider offered subscribers exclusive written articles for a monthly $4.99 fee. ESPN decided to add video to the mix and created ESPN+ for the same price, giving subscribers access to stories, live streaming, and on-demand videos.

What’s included with ESPN+?

source engadget

ESPN+ includes a bevy of exclusive video content from live games to on-demand shows and exclusive stories. Unfortunately, the live games come with commercials – just like regular TV.

Subscribers can watch live games from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS. There’s also PGA golf, UFC, college football, international soccer, and tennis. And if you’re a fan of UFC or boxing, ESPN+ will often have exclusive matches so you’ll get even more value from the low monthly cost.

There are also original shows exclusive to ESPN+ like in-depth game recaps and analyses hosted by Peyton Manning, Kobe Bryant, and Daniel Cormier, and a shorter version of “NFL Primetime.” Original shows and documentaries like “30 for 30” as well as full replays of historic NFL games are also available to stream on demand.

What’s not included with ESPN+?

ESPN+ is technically separate from ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNews, so a subscription will not grant you access to live games being broadcast on those networks, including any live NFL, NBA, and MLB games. Your ESPN+ account is not the same as a cable login with access to the ESPN networks.

How much does ESPN+ cost?

An ESPN+ subscription will only run you $5 per month, or $50 annually – $10 less than what you’d pay if you go month to month.

There’s also a combo package that bundles ESPN+ with Hulu and the new Disney+ streaming service for just $13 per month – a $4 savings each month compared to getting all three services separately.

Where can I watch ESPN+?

One of the cool things about ESPN+ is that you can access it on the existing ESPN app.

Instead of launching a separate app, all ESPN+ content was added into the ESPN app, which is available on every platform you can imagine – phones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and laptops.

You can also stream on up to five devices simultaneously with one account.

How do I sign up for ESPN+?

Head over to the ESPN+ and create an account, or sign in to your existing ESPN account and you’ll be prompted to sign up.

