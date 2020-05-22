‘What is Flipboard Briefing?’: How to use or disable the social news app’s personal magazine feature on Android

caption Samsung phone users can view Flipboard Briefing from their home screens. source Flipboard

Flipboard Briefing is a digital “personal magazine” that delivers news and content to your phone based on your interests.

The Flipboard Briefing app is not available on iOS devices and is limited to Samsung Android phones and tablets.

The Flipboard Briefing app comes pre-installed on many newer Samsung phones and can only be disabled, not uninstalled.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Flipboard Briefing is a one-stop app for all the latest news, event info, shopping and restaurant options, weather forecasts, stock prices, and more. With a polished, magazine-style layout, you can flip through the day’s biggest news after a quick swipe to the right or left on your home screen. Briefing offers users a personalized summary of the latest national and local headlines that matter most to you – not some algorithm.

Thanks to the more than 30,000 topics on the app, the more you read Briefing, the more customized it becomes, delivering you the day’s “Top Stories” and more tied to your interests and location. The latest version even lets you search and follow topics, comment, share, or mute specific sources you don’t want to see or read.

Unlike the regular Flipboard app, Briefing is only available to Samsung phone and tablet users. If you have a newer phone, then Flipboard Briefing probably came pre-installed, but it also might be rolled in with Bixby, your phone’s AI, personal assistant. Because of this, it will automatically update every time your phone performs an update. Unfortunately, you can’t uninstall it, but the “system app” can be disabled if you’re not feeling it.

If your Briefing app isn’t appearing on your phone or you want to disable it, here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to disable Flipboard Briefing on your Android device

1. Pinch your home screen to zoom out.

caption This will bring up all your home screens in a slider-like format. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Swipe right.

3. Uncheck the Flipboard Briefing box at the top. If the Briefing panel fades, it has been disabled.

How to view the Flipboard Briefing app on your Android device without Bixby

1. Pinch your home screen to zoom out.

2. Locate the Briefing app.

caption Samsung users will have a screen devoted to the latest headlines courtesy of Flipboard Briefing. source Flipboard

3. Activate the home screen shortcut.

How to view the Flipboard Briefing app on your Android device through Bixby

1. Open Bixby.

2. Tap the Bixby menu icon. You can find these three vertical lines in the upper right.

3. Select “Settings” from the dropdown.

4. Choose “Cards.”

5. Activate “Briefing.”

Related coverage from Tech Reference: