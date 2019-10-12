The 2019 Hong Kong protests, explained in 30 seconds

- source
- Protests erupted in Hong Kong in June over a proposed extradition bill by which Hong Kong residents would be brought to mainland China to be tried.
- US companies, executives, and even cartoons have gotten involved in the protests.
What’s been happening in Hong Kong?
A proposed extradition bill has led to months of protests in Hong Kong, and major US companies have been connected – most notably the NBA, Activision Blizzard, and Apple.
Here’s a 30-second explanation of what’s going on:
Protests erupted in Hong Kong in June over a proposed extradition bill by which Hong Kong residents would be tried in mainland China. Hong Kong is a semiautonomous region of China with its own legal system; the proposed bill would have changed that arrangement.
Though the bill was pulled in September, student-led protests continue. Protests have since grown to encompass general displeasure with the current government and a call for democratic changes.
US companies, executives, and even cartoons have gotten involved in the protests
- NBA: General manager of the Houston Rockets Daryl Morey, tweeted his support of the Hong Kong protests. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in response to backlash that he would not censor statements by NBA employees. Consequently, all of the NBA’s official Chinese partners have suspended ties with the league.
- Activision Blizzard: The video game company suspended esports player Chung Ng Wai (“Blitzchung”) for voicing support of the protests, saying he violated its rule against players coming into public dispute, offending the public, and/or damaging Blizzard’s image.
- Apple: HKMap Live, an app that allowed Hong Kong protesters to track the police, was approved by Apple on October 9 and then removed from the App Store within 24 hours. Apple CEO Tim Cook defended the decision in a memo to Apple employees, writing that the app was being used to “maliciously target individual officers for violence.”
- “South Park”: China banned the Comedy Central cartoon after its 299th episode, “Band in China,” aired on October 2. It mocked Hollywood’s submission to the country. In response, “South Park” declared “F—” the Chinese government” in its 300th episode, and the show’s creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker published a mock apology.
Now, here’s a 5-minute explanation of the events since June, via a timeline of our past coverage:
October 11
China and the NBA are coming to blows over a pro-Hong Kong tweet. Here’s why.
Furious fans are firing back at Blizzard by using one of its characters in anti-China memes after the gaming company punished a pro-gamer for defending the Hong Kong protests
October 10
Apple is getting slammed by both Republicans and Democrats for pulling an app used by Hong Kong protesters to monitor police activity
All of the NBA’s partners in China have suspended ties as the firestorm over Daryl Morey’s Hong Kong tweet heats up
A coach in Blizzard’s Overwatch League was told to delete a tweet condemning the company for censoring an esports competitor from Hong Kong
October 9
Blizzard is under scrutiny from lawmakers, gamers, and maybe even its own employees after punishing a ‘Hearthstone’ competitor who voiced his support for protesters in Hong Kong
‘Fortnite’ creator says it won’t punish players for speaking out about politics, as Blizzard faces backlash and calls for a boycott after banning competitor for supporting Hong Kong protests
October 5-8
A 14-year-old boy was shot as violence flares after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam imposes a mask ban on protesters
Hong Kong protests turn violent following announcement of mask ban under emergency powers
The Taiwan flag emoji has disappeared from the latest iPhone keyboard for users in Hong Kong and Macau
October 4
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announces a ban on anything that covers a person’s face as violence in the city’s protests intensifies
October 3
An 18-year-old protester who was shot in the chest at point-blank range by Hong Kong police will be charged with assault
A reporter was permanently blinded after being shot in the face with a rubber bullet during Hong Kong protests, lawyer says
October 2
Hong Kong Police say shooting an 18-year-old student protester in the chest was ‘reasonable and lawful’ as he recovers in hospital
Barricades, human chains, and battling tear gas: We followed Hong Kong activists through the city’s most turbulent protests yet
Hong Kong protesters say they’re prepared to fight for democracy ‘until we win or we die’
October 1
Hong Kong protests escalate dramatically as demonstrators use acid on the police and officers shoot a man in the chest
Trump congratulated China’s dictators while police brutally cracked down on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police claim without providing evidence that hardcore groups of protesters have called for ‘murdering’ police
Photos show escalating violence in the Hong Kong protests as China celebrates 70 years of communist rule
September 22
Hong Kong readies for more protests after night of clashes
September 15-16
‘He’s a businessman’: One of Hong Kong’s most prominent activists is urging Trump to back the pro-democracy movement and prevent a ‘nightmare’ for the world economy
Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy activist is urging US lawmakers to stop exporting tear gas made in Pennsylvania to Hong Kong police
September 8
Thousands of Hong Kong protesters are waving American flags and asking Donald Trump for help
September 4
Hong Kong’s government scraps the incendiary extradition bill that has sparked months of protests
Hong Kong stocks are surging as leader Carrie Lam scrapped the extradition bill that sparked months of protest
September 3
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam reportedly said she would quit if she could and had ‘very limited’ ability to contain protests
Hong Kong protesters have developed a sophisticated sign language to help in their months-long battle with police
September 1
Hong Kong protesters barricaded roads and disrupted trains to and from the airport, forcing travelers to walk
August 30
China appears to have blocked Hong Kong’s attempt to make peace with its protest movement by scrapping its incendiary extradition bill
The Hong Kong activist who became the face of the 2014 Umbrella Movement has been arrested in a new crackdown on protest leaders
August 29
Dozens of Chinese military trucks enter Hong Kong overnight for a ‘routine’ rotation of troops that could be part of China’s intimidation strategy
August 26-27
How Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests went from peaceful demonstrations to tear-gas-filled clashes in 3 months
Hong Kong protesters destroyed ‘smart’ lampposts because they fear China is spying on them
A Hong Kong tech company backed out of a government smart lamppost program after protesters started knocking them down over surveillance concerns
August 25
Hong Kong police deployed water cannons for the first time after protests over surveillance turned violent
Striking photos show how this weekend’s Hong Kong protests escalated into violence with makeshift weapons, water cannons, and tear gas
Hong Kong police drew their guns and fired a warning shot after being chased by protesters
August 24
Hong Kong protests descended into violence over surveillance concerns on the movement’s 12th weekend
August 22-23
YouTube says it shut down 210 channels tied to a disinformation campaign around the Hong Kong protests
Google refused to call out China over disinformation about Hong Kong – unlike Facebook and Twitter – and it could reignite criticism of its links to Beijing
A Chinese human rights lawyer mysteriously disappeared and a UK consulate worker was detained for 15 days as China cracks down on Hong Kong supporters
August 21
Mitch McConnell slams China over Hong Kong, threatens a global confrontation that could tank the finance hub
August 20
Hong Kong activists showed up to clean up a train station after violent clashes there with police
August 19
Facebook and Twitter say they’ve detected a Chinese propaganda campaign targeting Hong Kong protesters
Pepe the Frog, an alt-right symbol in the US, has emerged as the face of the Hong Kong protests
August 16
Cathay Pacific’s top 2 executives have resigned after protests in Hong Kong wreaked havoc on the airline’s flights and stock price
Chinese armed police are drilling at a stadium outside Hong Kong in a ‘clear warning’ to protesters
A protester takes us inside the demonstrations in Hong Kong
August 15
Trump offers to personally solve the escalating crisis in Hong Kong by meeting with China’s ‘great leader’ Xi Jinping
Trump is reportedly ignoring pleas from aides to back Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters, as he fights to make trade war progress with China
Hong Kong protesters are calling for massive ATM withdrawals in an economic warning to China
August 14
A Republican leader spoke out in support of the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, but some say he’s actually hurting the cause
Trump’s weak support of Hong Kong protesters gives China a ‘green light’ for a military crackdown
August 13
At the airport
Hong Kong protesters paralyze airport for 2nd day as they continue to occupy departure hall
Violence breaks out at the Hong Kong airport as riot police clash with protesters
‘Sorry for the inconvenience’: Hong Kong protesters apologized to furious airport passengers
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warns against pushing the city into the ‘abyss’ as protesters force airport to cancel hundreds more flights
Hong Kong protesters belt out ‘Do You Hear The People Sing?’ from ‘Les Misérables’ during airport takeover
The Hong Kong airport has resumed flights after days of violent clashes shut down operations
At the border
Videos show a massive procession of Chinese military vehicles gathering along the Hong Kong border as China mulls over its next move in response to protests
Trump said US intelligence shows Chinese troops moving to border with Hong Kong and says he’s being blamed for ‘problems’ there
China bars US warships from making port call in Hong Kong as tensions mount amid continued protests
August 12
Hong Kong’s dominant airline Cathay Pacific warns employees they could be fired for taking part in Hong Kong protests
Cathay Pacific plunges to decade lows after China retaliates against its protesting employees
Hong Kong canceled all flights Monday over the massive protests that have taken over the airport. Now it is bracing for a ripple effect of economic pain.
Beijing condemns ‘radical Hong Kong protesters’ as state media releases videos of armed police and armored vehicles assembling nearby
August 8
China delivers its most explicit threat to use military force in Hong Kong if protests get bigger and more violent
August 7
Hong Kong police released video touting ability to spray protesters with dye that stains their clothes and skin in order to track them
Hong Kong activists use ‘Pokémon Go’ and Tinder to organize as police crack down on protests
August 5
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will not resign as protests rage into their 9th week
August 3
As Hong Kong fights for its life, an embarrassed China has only violence to offer
August 1
Video shows Hong Kong protesters using lasers to disrupt government facial-recognition cameras
July 28-29
China says Hong Kong will ‘suffer’ if protests continue
Hostile protests in Hong Kong are unlikely to end anytime soon unless world leaders address Chinese interference, activists say
July 22
Masked assailants storm Hong Kong metro station with batons in an apparent attack on pro-democracy protesters
China condemns ‘intolerable’ Hong Kong protesters for targeting its offices in the semi-autonomous city
July 21
A pro-democracy march in Hong Kong was met with tear gas and police force. Here’s how it happened.
July 11
Trump has been buddying up to Hong Kong activists in order to use his support for protesters as a bargaining chip in talks with China
July 10
Trump cut a deal with China to mute US support for Hong Kong protests in exchange for progress in the trade war, report says
July 8
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announces that the extradition bill that spurred weeks of violent protests is ‘dead’
July 5
Protesters in Hong Kong are killing themselves in a disturbing turn in their high-profile struggle against China
July 3
China’s military held ’emergency response’ exercises in Hong Kong as the city’s government fights to curb protests
July 2
China’s state-controlled media has completely ignored coverage of Hong Kong protests
July 1
Hong Kong protesters stormed the streets and graffitied the city’s legislative building
June 30
‘I thought they were going to beat me to death’: Police in Hong Kong reportedly dealt batons, bruised ribs, tear gas, and broken fingers to protesters
June 21
Thousands of protesters crowd the police headquarters in Hong Kong in fresh demonstrations
June 18
Hong Kong’s leader apologized profusely after huge protests over a controversial extradition bill, but won’t withdraw it
Hong Kong protests dealt China’s all-powerful President Xi Jinping an embarrassing blow that could sting for a while
June 17
Stocks rose on Monday after Hong Kong’s chief executive suspended a controversial bill that would allow extradition to China
Hong Kong’s protesters used low-tech street smarts to smash China’s powerful techno-authoritarianism
June 15
How protesters are hiding their identities during some of the largest demonstrations in Hong Kong’s history
Hong Kong’s leader Lam indefinitely delays proposed extradition law that drew some of the largest protests in territory’s history
June 14
Activists are warning protesters in Hong Kong to avoid public hospitals because police might be camped out there waiting to make arrests
June 12
Police fire tear gas, rubber bullets as protesters rally in Hong Kong against a controversial extradition bill that would give China more power over the territory
Hong Kong’s extradition bill could plunge it into the US-China trade war
June 10
Hong Kong’s leader signals polarizing extradition bill will go forward – despite hundreds-of-thousands of protesters taking to the streets
June 9
Hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets in Hong Kong to express their outrage against a bill that would allow residents to be tried in China