‘What is Google Chromecast?’: How to use Google’s smart device for TVs and monitors

caption A Google Chromecast allows you to “cast” video from external devices to your TV. source Google

A Google Chromecast unit converts any TV or monitor with an HDMI port into a smart device that can interact with your mobile phone or tablet.

With Chromecast, you can enjoy your favorite content just about anywhere, from a hotel room to a friend’s dorm.

There are no monthly fees or subscription services involved with using Chromecast, just the single purchase of the device.

Depending on which model you buy, you can get a Google Chromecast device for as little as $15, or you can spend upwards of $69 for the latest models which boast Ultra 4K streaming quality capabilities.

But no matter which Chromecast you buy, that initial purchase price is the only cash you’ll pay out: using a Chromecast requires no subscription and has no fees.

But what is a Chromecast? It is essentially a connection (wireless, of course) between you and a display, be that a monitor or a television. If said display device has an HDMI port, you can turn it into a smart device that can connect to all sorts of apps you have on your phone or tablet.

caption Chromecasts can plug into any device with an HDMI port. source Google

A Chromecast can breathe new life into an older generation TV, and it can give you access to content on a device that may otherwise be locked, such as a television at a hotel that might charge fees to watch movies or shows.

Here’s how to use it.

How to use a Google Chromecast device

1. Connect the Chromecast to a power source, then plug it into an HDMI port on the TV to be used.

2. Switch on the television and make sure it is tuned to the proper HDMI port.

3. Download the Chromecast app through the Google Home app.

4. Follow the on-screen prompts to set up your Chromecast.

5. Launch the content service of your choice (from Netflix to Hulu to Crackle) and then, when the show or movie begins, tap the casting icon in the corner of the screen and start to stream the content to your TV.

caption Tap the casting icon in the corner of the screen. source Steven John/Business Insider

And that’s it: this affordable, compact little dongle will now allow you to enjoy all your favorite media on TVs or monitors anywhere you can get a Wi-Fi connection.

