What is gout? How to know if you have it and recommended treatment

caption Gout is associated with frequent joint pain. source ljubaphoto/Getty Images

Gout is the most common type of inflammatory arthritis and causes pain in the joints, particularly the big toe.

It is caused by a buildup of uric acid, which is produced when your body digests purine, a chemical that is concentrated in foods like shellfish, red meat, and alcohol.

To treat gout, you may need to take anti-inflammatory medications, avoid foods with purines, and lose weight.

Gout is an intensely painful form of arthritis that affects over 8 million Americans. As our diets change to include more processed foods, and with the increase in popularity of high protein diets, gout is on the rise, especially for older men. Here’s what you need to know about the causes, symptoms, and treatment for gout.

Gout is caused by too much uric acid

Gout causes your joints to swell up and become extremely painful. It’s the most common type of inflammatory arthritis and is caused by a buildup of uric acid, a waste product that is produced when your body breaks down a chemical called purine in certain foods.

Gout is caused by a condition called hyperuricemia, which means there is an excess of uric acid in the blood. Uric acid is normally diluted in your blood and leaves the body through your urine, but when you have too much uric acid in your blood, the acid can crystallize and build up in your joints, causing gout symptoms.

Foods with high concentrations of purines include red meat, alcohol, and fruit juices – even if they are naturally sweetened. In addition, seafood like sardines, tuna, and shellfish also contain purine and should be eaten only in moderate amounts. Read our article on the best diets for gout for more information on what you should be eating and avoiding.

“Western-style dietary patterns seem to increase the risk of gout,” says Hyon K. Choi, MD, a professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. A typical “Western diet” includes large amounts of processed carbohydrates like high fructose corn syrup, red meat, and saturated fats.

Obesity may also be a risk factor: A study, published in Arthritis Care & Research in 2012, found that people who are obese are around twice as likely to suffer from gout compared with people whose body mass index falls in the normal range.

Other risk factors include sex and age. Men are more likely to develop gout, in general, and women are at greater risk after menopause.

Common symptoms of gout

Some people may only have gout attacks – periods of acute pain and swelling in joints – once or twice in their lifetime, while others with chronic gout may have frequent attacks, several times a year, that don’t fully heal in between episodes.

Some of the most common symptoms of gout are:

Intense pain in joints (most often in the big toe) : The pain is strongest in the first 4 to 12 hours, but discomfort can last for days or even weeks. Your joints may also be very tender to the touch.

: The pain is strongest in the first 4 to 12 hours, but discomfort can last for days or even weeks. Your joints may also be very tender to the touch. Redness and swelling : Your joints can become swollen, red, and even warm, much like an infection.

: Your joints can become swollen, red, and even warm, much like an infection. Difficulty moving joints : Over time, as gout worsens, you may start to have trouble moving your joints normally.

: Over time, as gout worsens, you may start to have trouble moving your joints normally. Large, painless lumps under your skin called tophi: These lumps can develop when you have chronic gout and without treatment, they can cause damage to your joints.

The symptoms of gout usually come and go, says Choi, “although patients can have chronic joint pain if the gout is severe or longstanding.”

The best ways to treat gout

When you have an acute attack of gout, your doctor will likely focus on treating your immediate symptoms first by prescribing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs to help bring down the pain and swelling. For patients who get frequent flares of gout, long-term treatment with a medication that lowers uric acid levels, such as allopurinol, is recommended, Choi says.

However, “while symptoms of gout can be controlled with medications, it is also important to implement lifestyle changes,” Choi says, adding that a good place to start is adopting a healthy diet and exercise.

Left untreated, gout can increase your risk of developing heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.

Over the long term, losing weight may be an important step to treat gout, as being overweight increases your chances of developing gout. However, you should avoid extreme dieting, as losing weight too quickly can actually trigger gout attacks.

Avoiding high purine foods can help lower uric acid in your body, and consuming certain foods like vitamin C and coffee may help treat gout, according to some research.

Choi says that overall, “the Mediterranean and DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diets seem to be beneficial for patients with gout.” This means adding more whole grains, vegetables and fruits, and legumes to your diet and eating less meat. For more information about what to eat for each of these diets, check out our articles about the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet.

Gout can be painful in the short term and can lead to serious illnesses in the long term, but there are treatments available to lower your risk. The best place to start is to talk to your doctor about diet and lifestyle changes you can make to improve your health.

