Gwen Stefani says she ‘tortures’ herself in the gym — here’s how she works out to stay in killer shape

High-intensity weight training, circuit training, and full-body cardiovascular exercise are key components of Gwen Stefani’s workout routine.

She works out at least four times a week for 60-75 minutes per session.

Stefani exercises physically and spiritually.

Gwen Stefani is known for being in killer shape and for staying healthy and fit into her 40s. Her mostly vegan diet and tough workout routine are likely to thank for her staying in killer shape. But what exactly does she do in the gym to get those enviable abs?

Stefani’s workouts combine weight training and cardio

Stefani works out at least four times a week, for 60-75 minutes per session, according to Shape. Stefani’s former personal trainer Mike Heatlie suggests that circuit training and high-intensity weight training combined with cardiovascular training is how Stefani maintains her coveted physique.

He told Shape, “My clients will adopt maybe four to five exercises and perform them without any rest between sets and then do one to three minutes of high-intensity cardiovascular work.”

The first circuit typically contains compound movements like barbell squats and military presses, and after 3-4 rounds of 12-20 reps per exercise, a lower intensity circuit will be performed with 4-5 isolation exercises, such as bicep curls.

For cardio, Stefani elects to do movements that use her whole body to “burn extra calories in less time” like rowing, fast-paced cycling, and jump roping.

She seems to prefer targeted workouts to cut down on time, too

Stefani’s trainer Gunner Peterson told Fitness magazine that he suggests a simple routine that targets multiple areas to cut down on time but still get in a good workout.

“Focus on cardio that uses your whole body to challenge more muscles and burn extra calories in less time,” Peterson told the magazine.

He also suggested rowing as an easy one-stop shop.

“It’s easy on joints and works every muscle,” he told the magazine.

Stefani said that her approach to fitness is simple

Although many are looking for a quick fix, Stefani said that’s a mistake and that actually, getting in shape is pretty simple. Although, she doesn’t exactly make it sound fun.

“I hate talking about my body [all the time]; it’s ridiculous,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “There is no secret: You just have to eat healthy, work out, and torture yourself!”

But it isn’t all just about physical exercise for Stefani, working on her mind is important too

Stefani told Us Weekly, “I’ve been working on my spiritual exercising and like really trying to connect, and be grateful and considerate, and living in the present.”

She also told Harper’s Bazaar that although she gets exercise from jumping around onstage and performing, that she still hits the gym because it’s good for her mental health.

But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t know her limits. In fact, Stefani said she took almost a year off from working out because she needed a break.

“This last year I kind of stopped working out,” she told Marie Claire. “I think my body just needed a break. And so I did that, and focused more on feeling good as opposed to beating myself up.”

