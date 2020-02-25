What is heart failure? Know the types, symptoms, and risks

caption Heart failure can be monitored and treated by your doctor, but it can’t be cured. source SDI Productions/Getty Images

Heart failure is a condition where the heart no longer functions properly and cannot pump enough blood throughout the body.

While there aren’t always clear symptoms of heart failure, there are factors that indicate you’re at a higher risk: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, and obesity.

There isn’t a cure for heart failure, but many patients can live with the condition by treating it with lifestyle changes and medication.

Heart failure, also known as congestive heart failure, is when the heart no longer works optimally and fails to pump enough blood throughout the body.

About 6.5 million adults in the US live with heart failure. Treatable but not reversible, heart failure is a serious condition that will need to be monitored by a doctor – but it’s not always easy to figure out if you have it. Here’s what you need to know.

How to know if you have heart failure

Heart failure is often due to strain on the heart from another condition, such as high blood pressure (hypertension) or coronary artery disease.

There are two main types of heart failure: chronic, which comes on slowly over time, and acute, which hits suddenly and often without prior warning.

Chronic heart failure

“In half of the cases of heart failure, the heart becomes stiff, unable to relax, and can’t fill with enough blood,” says Gurusher Panjrath, MD, chair of the American College of Cardiology. In other cases, the heart will be too weak to function properly. “This results in compensatory mechanisms in the body, such as a rise in hormones, which affects the muscle of the heart including changes in architecture, remodeling, and cell death.”

The heart may also compensate for these changes by narrowing blood vessels, increasing blood pressure, reducing blood flow to other organs, and pumping faster. This may temporarily mask the condition, but it won’t solve it.

According to Panjrath, patients don’t always have symptoms in chronic heart failure, and if they do, they are generally mild and stable. For example, those with chronic heart failure may experience shortness of breath, fatigue, or rapid heartbeat.

If you experience any of those symptoms, and have risk factors like high blood pressure or cholesterol, it’s time to see a doctor – though Panjrath says because of the compensation mechanisms of the heart, many people will be unaware of their condition until a routine medical check-in.

Acute heart failure

Those experiencing symptoms that rapidly get worse are suffering from acute heart failure. Panjrath says this is defined by the quick onset of symptoms, including an inability to lay flat, waking up at night to gasp for air, bloating and fluid retention, chest pain, edema, and fatigue.

A 2014 study in the American Journal of Cardiology reviewed 6,168 cases of acute heart failure and found that the fatality rate was 10.4% after just 28 days, and 29.5% after one year. With chronic heart failure, 50% of patients live five years, and 10% enjoy 10 years post-diagnosis.

While chronic heart failure does not necessarily precede acute heart failure, patients can have recurring bouts that may worsen the condition over time. “In general, acute heart failure is an extreme or decompensated state of chronic heart failure,” Panjrath says. “Causes include increased sodium or fluid intake, not taking medications appropriately, ischemia (blockages), arrhythmia, and other medical conditions such as thyroid problems.”

How to reduce your risk of heart failure

Researchers have found that healthy lifestyle habits, especially frequent physical activity, can lower the risk of heart failure.

For example, a 2009 study of 20,900 men in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that those who practised at least four of these healthy lifestyle habits – no smoking, moderate alcohol consumption, regular exercise, normal weight, and eating breakfast cereal and fruits and vegetables – had a 10.1% risk of heart failure, versus 21.2% in those who didn’t follow any of these factors.

While there’s no cure for heart failure, these lifestyle changes along with medication can prevent the condition from getting worse.

“The most common treatment is medical therapy: a cocktail of different classes of medications, which help make the heart stronger and get rid of extra fluid,” Panjrath says. These medications commonly include ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers, and diuretics, designed to improve the function of the heart and lower blood pressure.

In some cases, heart failure is treated with surgical procedures like valve replacement, bypass surgery, or a heart transplant. This will depend on the underlying causes, so talk with your doctor to determine if surgery is appropriate.

While heart failure can be debilitating, it’s not the end. “One can live with heart failure,” says Panjrath. “Advances in medications and treatments now allow a meaningful quality of life for many.”

