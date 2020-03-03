What is heart rate variability? How to measure HRV and what it means

caption Heart rate variability is measured using an electrocardiogram (ECG). source Matzsoca/Shutterstock

Heart rate variability measures the variance in time between each heartbeat.

Research has found that a lower HRV is associated with anxiety disorders and earlier death from heart diseases, while a higher HRV may indicate better cardiovascular fitness and greater resilience to stress.

However, HRV is a highly-specific measurement and what it means will vary from person to person, so you should check in with your doctor if you’re interested in monitoring heart rate variability.

This article was reviewed by Purvi Parwani, MD, cardiologist and director of the Women’s Heart Health Clinic at Loma Linda University International Heart Institute.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Heart rate variability offers a closer look at how your heart behaves from one beat to the next. While heart rate measures the average number of beats per minute, heart rate variability bases a measurement off the variance in time between each beat.

To better understand how HRV is calculated, check out the electrocardiogram (ECG) reading above. The time in between beats, measured in milliseconds (ms), is called the R-R interval. There are many different ways to measure HRV, but one of the most common is the standard deviation of normal to normal R-R intervals (SDNN).

Many smartwatches now feature HRV tracking, but the jury is still out on how accurate these measures are and what exactly it means for your health. Here’s what you need to know.

What heart rate variability indicates

A higher resting heart rate – which is generally considered less healthy for adults – leads to a lower heart rate variability. Research has suggested that a lower HRV is associated with anxiety disorders and earlier death from cardiovascular diseases.

For example, a 2009 meta-analysis in the European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences found that after a heart attack, those with lower heart rate variability – SDNN below 70 ms on a 24-hour ECG recording – were almost four times likelier to die in the next three years than those with a SDNN above 70 ms.

Additionally, a 2014 meta-analysis in the journal Frontiers in Psychology found that those with generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder all had a lower heart rate variability than those without.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, a higher HRV may indicate better cardiovascular fitness and a greater resilience to stress. Well-trained athletes and physically fit adults typically have a lower resting heart rate because their heart is more efficient at pumping blood through the body. This also means a higher HRV, since variability increases with a slower heart rate.

Physically fit people are able to transition from the stress of intense exercise and a fast heart rate into a relaxed state with a slower heart rate more quickly and efficiently. The more often you’re in a relaxation state the better, as the state of stress can negatively affect many body systems.

“There is this idea that people who are more physically fit, over the course of a 24-hour period, will have more variability,” says Jennifer Haythe, MD, a cardiologist and the Co-Director of the Women’s Center for Cardiovascular Health at Columbia. “They’re actually spending more time in a relaxation state.”

The usefulness of tracking HRV on an individual basis for the sake of physical fitness is complicated and involved, Haythe admits. She says there isn’t enough research about what it means and how we can change it to warrant a heavy focus, despite its growing presence on health trackers.

“I don’t know that we know enough about how to act upon your heart rate variability,” says Haythe. “But if it’s a gizmo or gadget that gets you motivated to work out more, I think it’s good.”

How to interpret your own heart rate variability

In general, doctors don’t have a single recommended HRV value because it’s extremely specific to each person, and is highly dependent on age, gender, fitness level, medical history, and genetics.

Some studies have found that, based on 24-hour monitoring, SDNN values 50 ms are considered unhealthy, between 50-100 ms may indicate compromised health, and above 100 ms is healthy. But again, exactly what these measurements indicate will vary from person to person, and you should check in with your doctor to determine what your HRV might mean for you.

Harvard Health Publishing, for example, recommends that you focus on your own HRV as opposed to comparing it to others. They suggest watching your own HRV over a period of time and noting how it changes as you exercise more or work to reduce stress. More specifically, seeing your heart rate variability increase over time would be a positive indicator of a more active lifestyle.

While many wearable health trackers allow you to check heart rate variability, Holter monitors – which are clinically indicated for arrhythmia detection – may offer better accuracy. These devices are usually worn for 24 hours and monitor HRV by detecting changes in your stress levels throughout the day. If you have a heart rhythm disorder, you should talk with your doctor about the best ways to monitor your condition.

Related stories about heart health: