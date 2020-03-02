‘The Invisible Man’ is the first hit horror movie of 2020. Here’s why people can’t stop talking about it.

caption Elisabeth Moss plays Cecilia Kass in “The Invisible Man.” source Universal Pictures

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for “The Invisible Man.”

Elisabeth Moss stars in the tense thriller, which focuses on a woman named Cecilia (Moss) as she escapes an abusive relationship, only to discover that her sadistic scientist ex named Adrian is far from done with her.

Since “The Invisible Man” premiered on Friday, it’s become the first hit horror movie of 2020.

There’s also been no shortage of memes made about the thriller since people can’t stop talking about its numerous jump scares and Moss’ showstopping performance.

“The Invisible Man” premiered on Friday and has since become one of the top movies in the world, as well as the first hit horror movie for 2020.

The film focuses on a woman named Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss), who manages to escape from her sadistic scientist boyfriend Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), who appears to die by suicide after Cecilia leaves him. But as Cecilia soon discovers, Adrian isn’t really dead. Instead, he staged his own death and is using a high-tech suit to make himself invisible so he can continue abusing Cecilia.

People haven’t been able to stop talking about “The Invisible Man” since it hit theaters and for good reason. The tense thriller is filled with terrifying moments and timely messages about domestic abuse and gaslighting. Some viewers have even been inspired to create memes about the hit movie that are now going viral on social media.

For anyone wondering what the movie’s about or why its themes are so important, keep reading. Major spoilers for “The Invisible Man” ahead.

The new movie is inspired by a 19th-century novel and the 1933 film of the same name, but contains some very 2020-appropriate themes

While they differ wildly in plot, the H.G. Wells’ 1897 novel, the 1933 film, and the 2020 version all focus on a man who manages to turn himself invisible. In the new movie, it’s thanks to a high-tech suit (not a scientific accident like in the book and earlier film).

The new movie explores the violence and gaslighting that many domestic abuse victims experience. Even though Cecilia manages to escape Adrian at the start of the movie, he’s determined to continue making her life hell, eventually alienating her few friends and even killing her sister Emily in the process.

The final blow comes when Cecilia, imprisoned for her sister’s murder since Adrian framed her, learns she’s pregnant with his child – despite taking birth control, which he apparently replaced with placebo pills.

It’s heavy stuff, for sure, but the film handles it perfectly, mostly due to Moss’ showstopping performance as Cecilia. She captures Cecilia’s slow unraveling as others fail to see Adrian’s new form of torture, and the ending – in which Cecilia confronts Adrian in his home before donning his spare invisibility suit and slitting his throat – feels all the more gratifying because of her performance.

It’s also a scary film with plenty of terrifying moments

Timely themes aside, “The Invisible Man” is one of the most suspenseful movies to see in theaters right now. Anchored by Moss’ performance, the film uses jump scares to great effect, and since Adrian is invisible for most of the time, the sound editing is also crucial. Everything from a drip of water or the creak of a floorboard takes on a whole new sinister meaning.

And some of the scariest moments aren’t even the result of a jump scare. For instance, the scene in which Cecilia learns she’s pregnant – and that Adrian wants nothing more than to take control of her and their child – will send chills down your spine.

Memes about ‘The Invisible Man’ are also keeping the film at the forefront of people’s minds

As with any major film, the memes about “The Invisible Man” started showing up as soon as the movie hit theaters.

Whether they’re in reference to Moss’ performance, or to the scene where Adrian slits Emily’s throat in a packed restaurant, or just to the terrifying nature of the film in general, the memes about ‘The Invisible Man” are hilarious and abundant.

Overall, people are loving ‘The Invisible Man’ for its scary moments and relevant, empowering themes

The conversation around the new thriller shows no signs of stopping anytime soon, which isn’t surprising considering it’s one of the best new films in recent months.

With its bombshell ending, jump scares, and hard-hitting messages about gaslighting and domestic abuse, “The Invisible Man” just might be the standout horror film of the year.