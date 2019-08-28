How to figure out what your Lyft rating is, as a driver or passenger

caption Both drivers and passengers can give each other a Lyft rating after their ride. source Shutterstock

If you want to know what your Lyft rating is, the process will depend on whether you are a driver or passenger.

Drivers can see their Lyft rating within the driver app, while passengers aren’t given that information and will have to either ask a driver or contact Lyft to find out.

Both drivers and passengers can give each other a Lyft rating after their ride – on a scale of one to five stars – and the rating system is used to match drivers with passengers and monitor poor behavior on Lyft.

When it comes to rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft, your rating is everything. It’s the difference between getting rides quickly and easily and getting passed over, and consistently low ratings for drivers can even lead to account deactivation.

If you’re a driver, your score is calculated based on an average of your last 100 rides (or all of your previous rides if you haven’t yet had 100 rides), and the rating is based on a star scale from one to five, with five being the best.

According to Lyft, an “awesome” rating is 4.8 or higher while those who get a score below that, “may want to consider ways to improve it” – at least when it comes to the driver score. In case you’re worried about missed requests or cancelled rides negatively impacting your ability to earn money via the program, those have no bearing on your rating.

For passengers, Lyft considers a three star rating or lower not “up to par.” Either way, higher is better and being polite goes a long way.

Here’s how to figure out what your Lyft rating is, whether you’re a driver or a passenger:

What is my Lyft rating?

How drivers can find their Lyft rating

Your rating is located within the app, within the dashboard’s “Driving History” section.

caption Click your Driving History to find your Lyft rating. source Lyft

You’ll also get an update about your rating (as well as how it compares to the previous summary) in your weekly driver summary emails.

To find out how to become a Lyft driver, read our article, “How to apply to become a Lyft driver, even if you don’t have your own car.”

How passengers can find their Lyft rating

Right now, there’s no way to view your passenger rating within the Lyft app. So you’ll have to be a bit creative to find out what your passenger rating actually is.

However, it’s worth noting that the default rating (meaning the driver didn’t manually rate the passenger during an allotted amount of time) is five stars.

To figure out your passenger score, you have a couple of options: Ask a friendly Lyft driver the next time you use the service, or contact Lyft to see if they will share that information with you.

