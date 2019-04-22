How to add, update, and use a PIN on your Roku device

caption Setting up a Roku PIN can make paying for content more efficient. source Amazon

Your Roku PIN is a four-digit code you set up in your Roku account for use on your device.

A Roku PIN can be used to limit purchases made through your device.

Set up a payment method in your Roku account to use your Roku PIN to purchase movies, TV and channels.

A Roku PIN can be required to install new channels or make purchases, but it does not function as a content filter. No content played on Roku will be affected by requiring a PIN.

You can even buy Roku accessories and devices using your PIN on your device.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Roku PIN (personal identification number) is a four-digit code you can set up from your Roku account to help manage payments and channel additions.

You can enter your PIN on your Roku (when prompted) to make on time purchases and subscribe to premium content from channels that support it. Roku refers to this payment method as Roku Pay.

Adding a PIN to your account is a quick and easy process.

How to add or update your Roku PIN

1. Go to my.roku.com. Log in to your account if prompted.

2. Click the “Update” button under PIN preferences to open the PIN settings menu.

caption Click “Update” under PIN preference. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

3. Create a new PIN or update your current PIN by entering four digits in the fields provided. Both fields must match.

4. Select your PIN usage preference from the list provided. You can choose to always require a PIN for purchases and channel installation or require a PIN only for purchases. You can also choose to turn off the PIN function.

5. Click “Save Changes” to save your PIN and setting selection.

caption Set up your PIN and security preferences. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

Tips & tricks for managing your PIN and payment methods

The Roku PIN settings will only affect your ability to make purchases or add channels to your Roku. Channel, TV, and movie purchases made through a Roku device are final. Roku usually doesn’t refund these purchases.

Not all channels support paying through your Roku account with a PIN so you may be required to purchase some content directly from the provider.

Requiring a PIN to install new channels will not affect the content played on Roku. Parental controls are available on premium channels like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and HBOGo. Content filtering can be set up through your online account with each service. Consult your provider’s help section for additional information about available options.

To use a PIN for purchases, be sure to set up a payment method from your Roku account. An outdated payment method will prevent you from making purchases using a PIN. Purchases made on your devices will be billed to the credit card on file. You can set Paypal or a credit or debit card as your default payment method in your Roku account. Add a payment method by clicking “Update” from your Roku account menu.

Using a Roku PIN is a quick way to make purchases from your Roku devices and access your new content immediately. You can even use your PIN to purchase Roku accessories and device upgrades if you like.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: