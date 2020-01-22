‘What is my Skype ID?’: How to find your unique Skype ID on desktop or mobile

caption It’s easy to find your Skype ID, as long as you know where to look. source Castleski/Shutterstock

Your Skype ID is a unique name associated with your account, which can’t be changed.

To find what your Skype ID is, you just need to open your Skype profile. You can do this both on your desktop, and in the mobile app for iPhone and Android.

You used to be able to set your own Skype ID, but it’s now created and given to you when you make your Skype account.

Your Skype name is a unique ID for your account, appearing as a string of numbers and letters starting with the word “live.”

Prior to Microsoft’s acquisition of Skype, this ID was a personalized username you picked when creating a new account. If you created your account in Skype’s early days, you may still have that personalized username.

Regardless, neither an old username or a new randomized name can be changed now. You can change your Skype display name, however – for information on how to do that, see our article, “How to change your Skype display name, to make it easier for friends or employers to find you.”

Your Skype ID can be found on your Skype profile, in both the iPhone and Android mobile app, and in the desktop app. The processes for both are almost identical.

How to locate your Skype ID on your mobile app

1. Open the Skype app on your phone or tablet.

2. Tap on your profile picture at the top of the screen. If you don’t have a profile picture for your account, you should see your initials inside of a gray circle.

caption Tap on your profile picture or initials. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. This will open a pop-up. Tap on “Skype profile” under the “Manage” section.

caption Open your Skype profile. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. You’ll find your Skype Name under the “Profile” section, just above the email used to create the account.

caption Locate your Skype Name. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to locate your Skype ID on your desktop app

1. Open the Skype app on your desktop.

2. Click on your profile picture at the top-left of the screen. If you don’t have a profile picture for your account, you should see your initials inside of a gray circle.

3. Click “Skype profile.”

caption You can get to your Skype profile with just a click. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. This will open a pop-up, where you’ll find your Skype Name under the “Profile” heading.

caption Your Skype name will usually just be a string of letters and numbers. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

