Preeclampsia: Everything you need to know about this serious hypertensive condition

Preeclampsia is a type of hypertensive disorder that occurs in the third trimester of pregnancy and affects about 5% of women.

Developing preeclampsia while pregnant can be dangerous to the health of you and your baby. For babies, it can lead to growth restriction, preterm delivery, or even stillbirth. For you, it can lead to excessive internal and external bleeding, seizures, and liver damage.

Warning signs that you may have preeclampsia include severe headaches, blurry visions, pain in your upper abdomen, confusion, shortness of breath, and chest pain.

Treating preeclampsia depends on when in your pregnancy you get it. If you’re close to term, then treatment is to deliver the baby. However, if you’re not near to term or you develop preeclampsia postpartum, treatment will involve medication and possibly a trip to the hospital.

When you’re pregnant, it can feel like there’s so much to learn: Why you should steer clear of certain foods, what happens during labor, how to prep for when the baby actually arrives.

While you might not want to add something else to the list, there’s one serious condition that’s smart to have on your radar: Preeclampsia, formerly called toxemia.

For babies, it can lead to growth restriction, preterm delivery, or even stillbirth, says Sandy Dorcelus, MD, an OB-GYN at NYU Winthrop Hospital.

For you, preeclampsia puts you at risk of developing potentially life-threatening conditions such as:

Thrombocytopenia , or low blood platelets. Platelets are essential for helping your blood clot when you're injured. So with too few platelets, you're at a higher risk of excessive bleeding both externally and internally.

, or low blood platelets. Platelets are essential for helping your blood clot when you’re injured. So with too few platelets, you’re at a higher risk of excessive bleeding both externally and internally. Eclampsia , which are seizures related to having preeclampsia and are not from a previous neurological condition.

, which are seizures related to having preeclampsia and are not from a previous neurological condition. HELLP syndrome, which Dorcelus describes as “laboratory abnormalities where you are breaking down red blood cells, [your kidneys are injured], and your liver function starts to deteriorate.”

What is preeclampsia

Preeclampsia has been known for centuries-we’re talking as far back as ancient Greece. Today, it’s estimated to affect close to 5 percent of pregnancies worldwide. It’s a type of hypertensive disorder that occurs in the third trimester of pregnancy.

It will usually happen “after 20 weeks of gestation in a woman with previously normal blood pressure,” says Dorcelus.

Normal blood pressure for a pregnant person is about the same, or lower, as before pregnancy. So about 120/80 mm Hg or less. If you have preeclampsia, “the target number for diagnosis is blood pressure greater than 140/90,” Dorcelus says.

In order to determine if you have preeclampsia, doctors will measure your blood pressure at least twice over a span of at least 4 hours to make sure your elevation in blood pressure isn’t just temporary. After that, once you’ve been diagnosed with preeclampsia, doctors will act fast.

“Preeclampsia can worsen quickly, within hours, and severe cases can include persistent headaches, blurred vision, and epigastric pain-a sign that the liver may be affected,” says Dorcelus. That means it’s vital to let your doctor know immediately if you’re experiencing any of the signs and symptoms of the condition.

Signs and symptoms of preeclampsia

Warning signs of preeclampsia during pregnancy include:

Persistent or severe headache

Visual abnormalities, like blurry vision or spotty vision

Pain in your upper abdomen

Altered mental state, such as confusion or lethargy

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

“A pregnant woman with high blood pressure already has vascular issues and the placenta is already compromised, putting that woman at an increased risk for developing preeclampsia,” says Dorcelus.

Preeclampsia can also occur after you’ve given birth – usually within the first 12 weeks. Warning signs of preeclampsia after birth are similar to those during pregnancy, including persistent headaches, blurry vision, and high blood pressure.

Who’s at risk of preeclampsia

Over the last 20 years, the rate of preeclampsia in the US has jumped 25 percent, according to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG).

One possible explanation for why is because certain risk factors have become more prevalent, like maternal age, obesity, and vascular diseases, according to a 2016 review published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

More specifically, Dorcelus says risk factors include:

Being over the age of 35

A high pre-pregnancy BMI

Gestational diabetes

Lupus

Being pregnant with multiples

It being your first pregnancy

Chronic high blood pressure

Having already had preeclampsia in the past

How to treat preeclampsia

“Treatment of the condition is delivery,” says Dorcelus.

However, if you aren’t close to your due date and don’t have severe symptoms, management might include blood pressure medications, weekly fetal testing and close monitoring to make sure things aren’t getting worse, she says.

If you develop preeclampsia after giving birth, postpartum treatment is magnesium and hospitalization.

How to prevent preeclampsia

For women who are at a high-risk of developing preeclampsia-for instance, if you’ve had it before or have chronic hypertension – your doctor might suggest a daily baby aspirin starting before the 16-week mark, says Dorcelus.

If you have any risk factors, it’s important to talk with your doctor.

