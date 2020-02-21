Amazon’s ‘try before you buy’ shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, is free for Prime members and easy to use — here’s how it works

caption Prime Wardrobe aims to marry the convenience of online shopping with the security of in-person try-ons. source Amazon

Prime Wardrobe is free for Prime members, and it lets you try clothes on at home before you buy them.

Users get 7 days after their last item arrives to try on items at home, and you send back what you don’t want to keep.

Prime Wardrobe has free shipping and free returns, and you can get as few as one item or as many as eight to try at once.

Amazon also has a personal styling service, Personal Shopper, that’s $4.99/month and will actually curate pieces for you to try on at home – like Trunk Club and Stitch Fix.

Prime Wardrobe is a program for Prime members that lets you try clothes in the comfort of your home before you buy them. Eligible items span women’s, men’s, kid’s lines and baby clothing, shoes, and accessories. You’ll select what you want to try (eligible items have a “Prime Wardrobe” logo) and once your box arrives, you have seven days to try on the items and send back what you don’t want to buy. You’ll only be charged for what you keep. And if you decide later on that you’d like to return something you kept and bought, you still have a 30-day return window from the last day of the try-on period.

If you don’t have Prime but want to try the service, now is a particularly great time to sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial. You can test Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe and get full access to the exclusive Prime Day 2020 deals (typically beginning in mid-July and running for 48 hours).

Other than the Prime membership, there are no additional fees for Prime Wardrobe – shipping and returns are both free. You can try up to eight items at once, and there’s no minimum dollar threshold. And in order to send your things in as few boxes as possible, Prime Wardrobe orders can take 4-6 days, so you’ll want to plan accordingly.

Before the end of your 7-day try-on period, just head to Your Orders to check out and indicate which items you’re going to keep, and which you’re returning. You have until the end of the try-on period to postmark your returns, so make sure you don’t forget to use the provided return label and drop it at a UPS. And for the more forgetful of us, Amazon will send you reminders along the way. Find the full details here.

Shoppers can find lesser-known labels as well as national names like Levi’s, Calvin Klein, AIX Armani, Adidas, J Brand, and Theory, and spans women’s, men’s, kid’s, and baby clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop them by category here.

If there was a good time to pay attention to Amazon’s expansion into fashion, it would be now. The online behemoth is trying to make its services more appealing in order to court customers who have yet to associate high-fashion or non-tech shopping with the company. Prime Wardrobe competes with similar services from companies like Nordstrom‘s Trunk Club, and inventive startups like Rent the Runway and Stitch Fix, and you can also pay $4.99 per month for a curated styling version of Prime Wardrobe, named Personal Shopper.

Overall, though, Prime Wardrobe just makes it easier to justify the convenience of online shopping with a high standard for the clothes you do, in fact, purchase. What looks great in 2D doesn’t always look great on, and return processes can be obnoxious, or difficult to do properly. But plenty of us continue to shop online en masse because the in-person shopping experience is so drawn out, and for many, kind of insufferable. To keep online shopping convenient, more and more services with “try before you buy” policies are popping up, as well as subscription services that help take some of the angst out of updating your wardrobe.

Amazon Wardrobe is no different, and, unlike many alternatives, it comes at no extra cost with your Prime membership.