‘What is Reddit Premium?’: A guide to Reddit’s membership tier, which hides ads and gives you access to exclusive features

caption If you’re a heavy Reddit user, Reddit Premium might be for you. source Reddit

Reddit Premium is a paid subscription service for Reddit that costs $5.99 per month.

A Reddit Premium subscription hides all advertisements on the site, and gives you access to an exclusive subreddit called r/lounge.

A Reddit Premium subscription also gives you 700 “Coins” per month, which can be gifted to other users as a reward for posting comments that you like.

Reddit Premium used to be known as Reddit Gold, but was renamed in 2018.

Reddit, the self-described “front page of the internet,” features a smorgasbord of more than 100,000 active community forums.

If you find yourself unable to tear yourself away from the site, you might just be due for a VIP upgrade.

For a fee of $5.99 per month, you can sign up for Reddit Premium, a subscription service that can enhance your Reddit experience.

Here’s an explanation of what Reddit Premium is, how much it costs, and what’s included.

Reddit Premium, explained

Reddit Premium is Reddit’s subscription membership program, which was formerly known as “Reddit Gold.” Your monthly payment goes directly to supporting Reddit and its thousands of hosted communities.

Reddit Premium costs $5.99 per month, billed monthly. There used to be an option to buy Reddit Gold for a year, but that option has been phased out.

caption You can sign up for Reddit Premium from the Premium landing page. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

When you sign up for Reddit Premium, you receive three main benefits.

The first is an ad-free Reddit. As soon as you log into your Premium-enabled account, all ads on Reddit disappear. This helps pages load faster, and makes sure the only content you’re shown is content that you want to see.

The second is access to r/lounge, a Premium-exclusive subreddit. r/lounge has no real topic or focus, and is just built for chatting with other Premium users.

caption Only users logged into a Premium account can access r/lounge. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

When you sign up, you’ll be given 1000 “Coins” as a bonus, and will then earn 700 Coins per month afterwards. Like Reddit’s “Karma” feature, which you are awarded when you get upvotes, Reddit Coins are also a coveted form of virtual clout – just not for you.

Coins don’t do anything for you, and people can’t see how many Coins you have. Instead, you can gift your Coins to users who have made exceptionally hilarious, informative, or clever comments.

Depending on how many Coins you give, you can award that user with a Silver, Gold, or Platinum Award. The post you picked out will then show a badge, noting that it earned that user an award.

The Silver award is entirely symbolic, but the Gold and Platinum awards give the user a free week or month of Reddit Premium, respectively.

caption When you gift Reddit Coins, the recipient can earn a taste of life as a Reddit Premium user. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

You can also buy coins without a Reddit Premium account, but you’ll have to pay for them.

You can sign up for Reddit Premium by heading to the Premium landing page, where you’ll then enter your account and payment information.

