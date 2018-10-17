10 of the most soothing foods to eat if you have strep throat

caption There are some things you can eat that won’t hurt your throat more. source CBS

The cooler months bring plenty of festive fun and merriment, but one other common occurrence this season is the dreaded strep throat. It comes quickly, and with a vengeance, greeting you in the morning with a raw, scratchy feeling in the throat that you just can’t shake. Worst of all, it makes eating all of the delicious fall and winter treats nearly impossible – every bite feels like swallowing knives.

As tempting as it might be, it’s important not to skip meals when you are stuck with strep throat. According to the Mayo Clinic, eating the appropriate foods will actually help relieve some of the pain associated with this sickness. While crispy, crunchy foods, acidic juices, and spicy recipes are off the table, there are still plenty of foods to enjoy that will actually help you get over strep even faster (along with doctor-prescribed medications and plenty of rest).

Whip up a bowl of creamy mashed potatoes.

caption Potatoes have fiber and potassium. source Adam Dachis / Flickr

As long as your bowl of mashed potatoes aren’t piping hot (ouch!), this is an ideal meal to eat when you are stuck with strep throat. The starchy potatoes are also a good source of fiber and potassium – just be sure not to overload the dish with butter and milk.

Soothe inflammation with broth.

caption Bone broth — or any broth — can help. source Madeleine_Steinbach/iStock

Bone broth is just one of the latest health crazes right now, but it may be able to help. According to this study in the American Journal of Therapeutics, there is some evidence that the carnosine and isopeptide of carnosine in bone broth may help stop inflammation in the throat.

If nothing else, a warm bowl of any type of broth can temporarily soothe the pain.

Slurp cream- and broth- based soups.

caption Any type of soup is good for your throat. source Elana Rubin

Whether you opt for a hot (but not too hot) bowl of chicken noodle or a cold, creamy gazpacho, soups of nearly every kind with help soothe your throat when you have strep. You’ll get even more health benefits if you choose a soup that is both low in sodium and high in nutrient-rich vegetables.

Have an ice pop or two.

caption Ice pops can temporarily stop your throat pain. source Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER

Remember when you were a kid and being sick meant you could enjoy as many ice pops as you wanted? The icy treat will temporarily relieve pain and it just seems to make the medicine go down that much easier. Reap extra health benefits by enjoying homemade fruit pops or buying store versions made entirely or mostly with real fruit.

Opt for applesauce — without cinnamon.

caption Applesauce is easy to swallow and is smooth. source Shutterstock/Moving Moment

Applesauce is smooth, making it easy to swallow even when your throat feels swollen and raw. While cinnamon has its health benefits, it might be too much spice when your throat is sore. While it is no “apple a day to keep the doctor away,” applesauce still offers a good amount of vitamins A and C.

Just be sure to leave out the cinnamon as it’s too spicy to help your throat.

Pack in the nutrients with oatmeal.

caption Oatmeal is a great choice. source rpavich / Flickr

Chock full of fiber from whole grains, manganese, magnesium, iron, B vitamins, and more, oatmeal is healthy in its own right. It’s also easy to make, even if you are sick, and its soft texture is gentle on swollen, inflamed throats.

Blend fruits and veggies into nutritious smoothies.

caption Get your fruits and vegetables with smoothies. source Flickr/Your Best Digs

It’s not easy to chomp on apples, pears, or strawberries when you’re sick, and it’s even harder to try getting in nutritious, leafy greens. Make it simple for yourself by loading up the blender with fruits and some greens for a nutrient boost. The blended beverage will be easy to swallow, and it can bring you the vitamins and minerals you need to heal.

As a bonus, it’ll likely feel soothing and cold against your throat.

Soothe the pain with gelatin

caption They can help relieve the raw pain. source Robert Raines/Flickr

Gelatinous desserts can help coat your sore throat and relieve the raw pain. These desserts are also very soft and easy to swallow.

Yogurt can be an easy option.

caption Just grab and go. source Caroline Praderio/INSIDER

If you don’t have the time or energy to make a smoothie, yogurt can be a quick and easy option. You can also enjoy it with honey, which has added throat benefits.

And even if it’s the frozen kind, we won’t tell.

Get in some protein from scrambled or boiled eggs.

caption Scrambled eggs are easy to swallow and provide protein. source robynmac / iStock

While fried eggs aren’t going to be as gentle on your throat, scrambled or boiled eggs are easy to swallow and will help you get much-needed protein into your system. It is especially important to consciously take in healthy sources of protein to help strengthen your immune system.

