How to get free 2-day shipping at Sephora for a year

By
Ciannah Gin, Business Insider US
-

source
Sephora/Facebok

One of the most valuable perks about being a Sephora Beauty Insider Rouge member is the free standard shipping. I’ll gladly pay $90 for a facial moisturizer, but I’ll pause at that extra $6 shipping fee.

But getting to the Rouge tier requires you to spend at least $1,000 and then you’ll have to maintain that every year to keep your status. That’s way more expensive than signing up for Sephora FLASH – a subscription to unlimited 2-day shipping for an entire year.

What is Sephora FLASH?

Sephora FLASH is an annual shipping subscription. It costs just $15 and gets you 2-day shipping for a whole year – no need to be a Rouge member, no minimum purchases, and no limits to how many times you use it.

How can I get Sephora FLASH?

You can purchase a one-year subscription to Sephora FLASH for $15 and check out as if it were a regular online order. Current Rouge members can upgrade to FLASH Shipping for free for a year or the duration of your Rouge status in their account settings.

If 2-day shipping is still too long for you to wait for your Sephora order, those with a FLASH subscription can get 1-day shipping for $5.45 with each order.

Sign up for a Sephora FLASH subscription here for $15/year.