How to get free 2-day shipping at Sephora for a year

- source
- Sephora/Facebok
- Sephora FLASH is an annual shipping subscription to 2-day shipping on every single online order for just $15.
- There’s no minimum purchase and all orders for one year are covered within the subscription.
- While Sephora Beauty Insider Rouge members already qualify for free standard shipping, they can upgrade to FLASH for free as long as they maintain Rouge status.
- See more: Sephora’s Black Friday 2019 sale will include tons of gifts under $15
One of the most valuable perks about being a Sephora Beauty Insider Rouge member is the free standard shipping. I’ll gladly pay $90 for a facial moisturizer, but I’ll pause at that extra $6 shipping fee.
But getting to the Rouge tier requires you to spend at least $1,000 and then you’ll have to maintain that every year to keep your status. That’s way more expensive than signing up for Sephora FLASH – a subscription to unlimited 2-day shipping for an entire year.
See more: Sephora’s Black Friday 2019 sale will include tons of gifts under $15
What is Sephora FLASH?
Sephora FLASH is an annual shipping subscription. It costs just $15 and gets you 2-day shipping for a whole year – no need to be a Rouge member, no minimum purchases, and no limits to how many times you use it.
How can I get Sephora FLASH?
You can purchase a one-year subscription to Sephora FLASH for $15 and check out as if it were a regular online order. Current Rouge members can upgrade to FLASH Shipping for free for a year or the duration of your Rouge status in their account settings.
If 2-day shipping is still too long for you to wait for your Sephora order, those with a FLASH subscription can get 1-day shipping for $5.45 with each order.