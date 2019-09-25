Parents who adopted a 6-year-old girl now say she’s actually 22. A rare form of dwarfism may have contributed to the confusion.

caption Kristine and Michael Barnett. source Tippecanoe County Jail

Last week an Indiana couple was charged with neglect of a dependent after they were accused of abandoning their adopted daughter in 2013 when she was 8 years old.

According to the parents, Kristine and Michael Barnett, the “girl” is actually a 22-year-old woman, Insider previously reported.

The Ukrainian-born woman named Natalia has a rare type of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, or SEDc, a bone growth disorder that can also cause vision and hearing problems.

Mental instability and violence are not symptoms of SEDc, but could be symptoms of another, unrelated diagnosis.

The Barnetts are now out on bond. They said when they adopted the Ukrainian-boarn woman, named Natalia, in 2010, they believed she was 6 years old. After the adoption, however, Kristin Barnett told the Daily Mail Natalia terrorized her family. She said the “girl” threatened to stab her and her now-ex husband in their sleep, tried to push her toward an electric fence, and poured bleach in her coffee.

In 2012 mental health specialists evaluated Natalia and determined she was really 22 years old, according to the parents. In July 2013, the Barnetts left Natalia on her own in an apartment in Lafayette, Indiana, while they moved to Canada and cut off all contact with their adopted daughter.

For that reason, local police charged the Barnetts with neglect.

“The media is painting me to be a child abuser but there is no child here,” Kristine Barnett told the Daily Mail.

“Natalia was a woman. She had periods. She had adult teeth,” she continued. “She never grew a single inch, which would happen even with a child with dwarfism. The doctors all confirmed she was suffering a severe psychological illness only diagnosed in adults.”

Natalia’s parents said she was mentally unstable, which is not a symptom of SEDc

SEDc is a rare condition and only an estimated 175 cases have been reported in medical literature, according to the National Institutes of Health.

It occurs when a child has a bone growth deficiency so he or she doesn’t physically develop like other children do. Kids with the condition tend to have a very short stature, shortened limbs, and a short trunk and neck. Adults with SEDc are typically between 3 and 4 feet tall. People with SEDc could also have nearsightedness or hearing problems due to their lack of development.

Their facials features may also appear different than those of a normally developed person, with flattened cheekbones and nose or a hole in the roof of their mouth, known as a cleft palate, according to NIH.

Natalia exhibited some of these traits, like her short stature, but the Barnetts said she also showed signs of mental health problems and violence. In 2012 she was admitted into a psychiatric facility, the Daily Mail reported. The types of problems the Barnetts described aren’t associated with SEDc, however, but could be symptoms of another, unrelated diagnosis.

caption Genetic tests can determine whether a child has SEDc. source Reuters/Mike Segar

SEDc is a genetically inherited condition

According to NIH, SEDc happens when a person’s COL2A1 gene becomes mutated. This gene is responsible for producing the bone growth-supporting protein collagen. When it becomes mutated, collagen isn’t produced so a child’s bones and connective tissues can’t develop properly.

To diagnose someone with SEDc, doctors might perform genetic tests to determine whether a child has inherited the condition from a parent. According to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, if one parent has the disorder, all of their children have a 50% chance of also developing it. MRI and X-ray scans can also help doctors determine growth abnormalities in a person’s organs, tissues, and bones that are characteristic of SEDc.

As a result of their stunted growth, people with SEDc might have problems with their back and spine, hip deformities, foot issues, and degenerative joint disease in the hips, knees, or shoulders, according to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

To treat these deformities and pain problems, people with SEDc might need surgery or special braces to support their bodies as well as glasses or a hearing aid for vision and hearing problems.

It’s unclear if or how Natalia was treated for SEDc and its side effects.