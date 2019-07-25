Millions of people signed up to storm Area 51 in September — here’s a look at what the invaders will find when they hit the small Nevada town

caption Just over 80 miles outside of Las Vegas, a United States Air Force base known colloquially as “Area 51” waits for millions of people to storm it. source David Becker/Getty Images

A Facebook event focused on storming the infamous Area 51 United States Air Force base started as a joke, but has since taken on a life of its own.

The event, known as “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” has garnered nearly 2 million “I’m going” responses.

How many of those people will actually show up to the event, scheduled for September 20 in Southern Nevada, remains to be seen.

In nearby town Rachel, Nevada, residents are getting ready as best as they can for the unexpected.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry,” the Facebook page reads. “If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.”

In just three short sentences, the Facebook event page titled, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” issues a tongue-in-cheek call to action. Get to this tourist attraction, coordinate entry, and storm Area 51!

The page went from silly goof to viral meme in a shockingly short time, and it’s easy to understand why: Aliens are a constant source of cultural interest, and the secretive US Air Force base is notoriously associated with housing secret aliens. And now, ahead of the coming September 20 event date, the nearby town of Rachel, Nevada is getting ready for an influx of new visitors.

The Little A’Le’Inn, in Rachel, Nevada, is a tourist-favorite stop near the USAF base known as Area 51. The 25-year-old hotel offers housing, and sells souvenirs — it is “booked solid” for the upcoming event, according to the website.

“MORE CAMPING MAY BECOME AVAILABLE,” it says on the website.

The Little A’Le’Inn sits along Nevada’s Route 375, known as the “Extraterrestrial Highway” — that’s the official name of the route as of 1996, so-named by state legislators.

Not to be outdone by the US government, the Little A’Le’Inn has its own flying saucer for tourists to snap photos with.

Despite Rachel, Nevada’s relatively remote location in the desert, the folks at The Little A’Le’Inn are well aware of the upcoming “Storm Area 51” event.

But the Little A’Le’Inn isn’t the main attraction for “Storm Area 51” attendees — it’s the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction where attendees are supposed to assemble before the storming.

The Area 51 Alien Center is a full-service tourist attraction, providing everything from a gift shop to a restaurant to a 24-hour brothel — the Alien Cathouse.

But all of these tourist attractions only serve to distract the event from its mission: To storm the United States Air Force base known as Area 51. That could be tough.

Though the base is known for conspiracy theories about it housing aliens, in reality it’s a United States Air Force base that works on “Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information.”

As such, it’s heavily guarded with perimeter security. Straight up: It would be a very bad idea to “storm” the base given that it’s a military facility.

Fatal injury aside, the concept of people storming Area 51 has led to some pretty fantastic goofs:

me suiting up to join the area 51 raid to break the transformers out of jail pic.twitter.com/ZJIW6Uu0Fl — ☆ emi ☆ (@teamrodimus) July 12, 2019

How I’m pulling up to Area 51 vs How I’m leaving Area 51 pic.twitter.com/WLAqAWZK1B — Extendo’s 2nd Cousin (@lilaltoidfyb) July 12, 2019

Just like the aliens that supposedly exist within the walls of Area 51, it’s entirely likely that the millions of people who signed up to storm the facility won’t materialize come September 20. But just in case they do, there will be plenty of tchochkes to buy.