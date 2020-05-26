‘What is Strava?’: How to navigate and use the Strava fitness-tracking app

caption Strava helps you track, connect, and compete with other exercise enthusiasts. source Strava

Strava is a fitness-tracking and social media app designed for runners and cyclists with three main features: Tracking, connecting, and competing.

Users can track their fitness via GPS within the app, or log their fitness manually, among other features.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Strava is a social media and fitness-tracking app that’s tailored for runners and cyclists. The app can help you connect with other people in your area who share your fitness interests and even discover local clubs and athletic challenges.

Strava also has a paid version, called Strava Summit, which gives users access to additional features, like custom goals, training plans and analysis of your logged exercise.

Here’s what you need to know about Strava.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Strava’s fitness-tracking app, explained

Strava’s features fall into three main categories: Tracking, connecting and competing.

Tracking

Users can record their exercise, and choose from a wide variety of exercise options like running, e-bike riding and canoeing, including things like distance, pace and details about how you felt about the experience. You could also log your exercise manually, but in that case you wouldn’t be able to see a map view of your entry.

caption Strava can keep track of your training. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

You can also create posts and add photos, in addition to exercise logs. Those are all saved to your personal feed.

The app can also sync to devices, like your phone, GPS watch or head unit or heart rate monitor. You can view your exercise stats for running, biking or swimming.

Connecting

You can follow other users on the app, as well as athletes who use the app, to see their posts, photos and workouts. Those who follow you can also see your activities, and give you “kudos” – Strava’s version of likes – or comment on the post.

caption You can give each other “kudos” on Strava. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Competing

Strava users can also use the “Explore” tab to find local challenges, like upcoming half-marathons, or compete against themselves or other local athletes using segments.

caption The competition does not stop on Strava. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

The “Explore” tab is also where you’d be able to connect with local exercise clubs and organize activities.

Related coverage from Tech Reference: