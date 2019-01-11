Chris Pratt is doing a Bible-inspired diet where he only eats fruit, vegetables, and unleavened bread. Here’s why that’s a bad idea.

caption Chris Pratt took to his Instagram to tell followers about a new diet he was trying: The Daniel Fast. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On Wednesday, actor Chris Pratt told his Instagram followers that he was trying a new diet called The Daniel Fast, the Huffington Post reported.

The diet, which requires participants to eat only fruits, vegetables, and unleavened bread for 21 days, is meant to help people “focus on their health using Christ-centered teachings,” according to the diet’s website. Daniel Fast dieters are also told to accompany their new eating regimen with 21 days of prayer.

Although the new year can bring detoxes and diets like the Daniel Fast to the forefront, following such a restrictive eating plan can negatively affect the body and a person’s overall health.

A highly restrictive diet like The Daniel Fast isn’t sustainable long-term

Like many trendy diets today, including keto and Whole 30, the Daniel Fast limits dieters’ food options. And although cutting out processed foods, excess sugar, and unhealthy fats can improve a person’s overall health, too much restriction can be quite harmful, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“Diets that severely restrict calories or the types of food you eat usually don’t lead to lasting weight loss and may not provide all the nutrients you need,” the HHS explained on its website. The HHS added that such diets aren’t easy to maintain over time, which could explain why the Daniel Diet is only recommended for 21 days.

To stay healthy, a balanced diet of protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats is the way to go

Instead of opting for a highly restrictive diet like the Daniel Fast, try limiting your intake of processed foods and sugar. According to Harvard Medical School, eating this way can provide you with the nutrients you need without depriving you. Not to mention, it’s sustainable for the long term.

caption The Mediterranean diet is praised as one of the healthiest eating plans. source Wikimedia Commons

If you want to take a more structured approach to healthy eating, consider trying the Mediterranean diet, which was ranked the top diet to try in 2019 by US News and World Report, INSIDER previously reported.

The diet requires people to eat a mix of healthy fats like nuts and salmon, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and limit processed foods and sugar. According to the Mayo Clinic, this type of eating plan can help lower bad cholesterol and promote heart health, all while keeping dieters satisfied in the long run.

