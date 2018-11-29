What people call the end slice of bread around the world

caption There are a lot of ways to refer to the end piece of a loaf of bread. source iStock

According to a survey conducted on Reddit, people have many different nicknames for the end piece of bread around the world.

Some of the most popular terms for this piece is “end piece” or “heel.”

Other popular terms included “butt” and “crust.”

Will Quam, Chicago-based theater teacher and director, brick enthusiast, and lover of bread, recently created a Reddit survey to find out what people call the first and last slice of bread in a loaf.

With 1,407 responses collected in one week, the results were surprising; it has different names all over the country and the world.

As a note, the responses were primarily given by English-speaking responders. And, of course, these are just for fun as we can’t independently authenticate these responses.

Here’s what people around the world call the end piece of a loaf of bread.

The “heel” was the most popular response.

It was a popular term among Irish responders.

About 517 (36.7%) of the responders called this slice “the heel,” referring to the heel of a foot. Almost all of the Irish and Oklahoman responders used this term in the survey.

The “skalk” was the term of choice for Norway. “Skalk” roughly translates to “heel,” making it part of the most popular response.

“I call those pieces the ‘skalk,’ but had never heard anyone else call it that.” Quam explained, noting that this was part of the reason he created the survey. “When my great-grandfather from Tromsø, Norway was in college he got by on five cents a week by eating ‘skalk’ and gravy for every meal, so the story goes. It’s a story that my grandfather’s been telling me since I was a kid, so I’ve always called it a ‘skalk’!”

The second most popular group of responses included the term “end.”

Some also called this piece "the end slice."

About 388 (27.6%) of the responders said that they called these pieces the “end,” with variations like “the end piece” and “the end slice.”

In addition, most of the responses given in non-English languages translated to “end piece.” This includes “endeskiver,” which is what many responders from Denmark call the end slice. This roughly translates to “end washer” or “end disk.”

The “butt” was the third most popular answer.

Some variations included "bum" and "rump."

This response, which made up 281 (20%) of the responses, was mostly given by American responders.

A few popular variations on this phrase were the “bum” and the “rump,” which some responders Canada said they use. One responder from Florida said they refer to the pieces as the “booty bread.”

Many responers from the Netherlands said they call the end piece the “kontje,” which roughly translates to “booty.”

“Crust” was a popular answer from responders in many English-speaking places.

This answer was popular amid responders from Australia.

Of the 178 (12.7%) people who said they referred to it as “the crust,” only 21 were from the United States. The majority of the other 157 respondents were from Australia.

All Welsh responders said they call this piece “the crust.”

“The Boogeyman Bread” was a term used by an Australian responder.

The survey revealed some fun names.

Some fun one-off names responders provided included: “The Boogeyman Bread,” from an Australian responder; “The Ghost,” from a French responder; and “hoof,” from a Californian responder.

A lot of responders had negative names for the end of a loaf of bread.

Some refer to the end slice as "trash."

A list of some anti-end-of-slice terms included “trash,” “garbage,” “the ugly slice,” “the nasty slice,” “Satanspawn,” and “Piece Of S— That No One Likes.”

A few called it “the dog’s bread” or “duck bread” because they felt it was not fit for human consumption and thus fed it to animals.

Some Czechoslovakians call it “patka.”

It means "flap."

This roughly translates to “flap” or “strap” in English.

Scottish responders had many alternative names for the end piece.

There were a few different names.

Some Scottish responders called it the “doorstep,” the “outsider,” or the “knobby.”

One lone responder from Surrey, BC, Canada, called it “the best part.”

Another person called these pieces "tasty boys."

Many responders tended to argue that the end piece is the worst piece of bread for a sandwich, but the best piece of bread to toast and enjoy with butter. Some even believed that it depended on the variety of bread – extreme crustiness of variety, like sourdough, could turn this piece into the best part.

That being said, only one fan from the US state of Georgia called these pieces “tasty boys.”

