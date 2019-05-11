Apple sells four different iPad models — here’s which ones are the newest

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

It can be hard to keep up with Apple and its ever-changing update cycle, especially when it comes to the iPad family.

With four different models and several generations, it’s not always clear what the newest iPad is, so we’ve broken it down for you.

The 2019 iPad Mini and iPad Air are the newest iPads you can buy, but the new standard iPad and iPad Pro launched in 2018, so they’re fairly new, too.

You can also check out our full buying guide for more advice on which iPad to buy.

With so many Apple devices floating around, it can be difficult to keep track of which tablet, computer, or phone is the most recent. That’s especially true of the iPad family, where there are not only plenty of different models, but also plenty of different generations.

But fear not – if you’re wondering which of the many iPads is the newest out there, we’ve got an answer for you. Be warned though, it’s a long one.

There are four different models of the iPad currently available: the iPad Mini, the iPad, the iPad Air, and the iPad Pro. Among the four of them, there are three different generations, and we may soon be getting yet another set of updates.

Keep reading to find out which iPad is newest:

iPad Mini (2019)

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The most recent iPad Mini is the iPad Mini 5, which launched in 2019. It has a 7.9-inch screen, as well as an A12 Bionic processor and 64GB of storage in the most basic model. You’ll be well-equipped to download plenty of games and movies, and this Mini also offers first-generation Apple Pencil stylus support. Its supreme portability is certainly the Mini’s most winning selling point, but its reasonable price is another one. The iPad Mini will set you back $400.

iPad Air (2019)

source Apple

The newest iPad Air was released in 2019 and it’s the third generation of the device. It has a large 10.5-inch Retina screen and a more powerful A12 Bionic processor. It’s relatively affordable at $499, and also offers support for the Apple Smart Keyboard and the first-generation Apple Pencil.

iPad (2018)

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The most recent standard iPad came out in 2018 and boasts a 9.7-inch screen. It’s actually cheaper than any other iPad at $329, and it’s the sixth generation that Apple has released. It boasts an A10 Fusion processor and an embedded M10 coprocessor, as well as 32GB of storage space on the basic model. It’s certainly enough to get you through your basic needs, though you may want to upgrade to a bit more storage space if you’re planning on using the iPad to download a lot of videos, store many pictures, or play a lot of games. Like the most recent iPad Mini, the most recent iPad also offers first-generation Apple Pencil compatibility.

iPad Pro (2018)

Also in its third generation, the iPad Pro is for the professionals. If you’re looking for a tablet to take the place of your laptop, this is the way to go. Available in both 11- and 12.9-inch options, the iPad Pro also looks quite different from the rest of the family, boasting thin bezels and a sleeker, cleaner look. Inside, you’ll find a more advanced A12X Bionic chip that allows for great multitasking, and you’ll also be able to connect the new iPad Pro to external sources thanks to its USB Type-C port. The iPad Pro also supports the second generation Apple Pencil. This is, perhaps unsurprisingly, the most expensive iPad on the market, starting at $799 for the 64GB Wi-Fi 11-inch version, and going up to $1,899 for the 1TB cellular 12.9-inch offering.