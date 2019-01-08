People can’t stop talking about the creepy thriller series ‘You.’ Here’s what you need to know before you watch.

caption The series first aired in 2018. source Netflix

“You” first aired on Lifetime, and it recently got picked up by Netflix.

The show follows Joe, a bookstore manager, as he pursues a graduate-school student, Guinevere Beck, who he meets at the store.

Joe’s behaviors become obsessive and dangerous, and many viewers feel conflicted about rooting for him.

The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Ever since the TV series “You” began streaming on Netflix, people haven’t been able to stop talking about it. The thriller stars familiar faces including Penn Badgley, John Stamos, and Shay Mitchell.

The show follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley), a bookstore manager, as he obsessively pursues a graduate-school student, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). His obsession blossoms after encountering her just once. But theirs isn’t a typical love story, and things begin to get dangerous. The series quickly gets dark as murders and other mysteries arise.

But if you haven’t seen the show yet, you might not get the memes – or understand why people are so obsessed with the series. If that’s the case, read on for everything you need to know about “You.”

‘You’ is based on a book of the same name

caption The series is based on a book. source Netflix

The book, written by Caroline Kepnes, was published in 2015, which means it wasn’t out in the world for long before it was turned into a TV series. If you’ve already read it – or have watched the show and are dying for more – there’s a sequel to “You” called “Hidden Bodies,” which picks up with Joe where the first book left off.

It originally aired on Lifetime

caption Elizabeth Lail plays Beck. source Netflix

Many fans have discovered the show thanks to Netflix, but it wasn’t initially one of the streaming service’s original series. “You” premiered on Lifetime and made its Netflix debut in December 2018. All of the series’ episodes first aired on the Lifetime network in fall 2018.

It’s getting good reviews

caption Shay Mitchell is in the series. source Netflix

Currently, “You” has a critic score of 89% and an audience score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. It also has an 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

In September 2018, Entertainment Weekly TV critic Kristen Baldwin dubbed the show a “snappy new thriller” and gave it a B+ grade. She said it was “a lot like social media itself: perhaps not the most edifying way to spend your time, but very, very hard to quit.”

The show is about some seriously dark issues

caption Penn Badgley plays Joe. source Netflix

Ultimately, the show gives readers a glance into the dark side of obsession. Throughout the first season, “You” gives viewers insight into the mind of Joe, who is stalking the woman he loves. His thoughts and actions can be unsettling throughout the entire series, but he’s also quick-witted and sardonic, giving him some shockingly likable qualities. Because of this, the viewer sees just how easy it is for Joe to seem trustworthy.

Beyond that, one of the most unsettling parts of “You” is the way it shows how easily one’s privacy can be invaded. The series shows how simple it could be for someone to use modern resources to work their way into your life.

“You” takes its viewers into uncomfortable places in which anyone could find themselves while dating online, leaving their windows open, or even just sharing too much on social media. It shows how dangerous common activities can be under certain circumstances.

‘You’ is filled with gray areas, and many viewers feel conflicted about who they’re rooting for

caption A lot of viewers say they’re rooting for Joe. source Netflix

One of the key components of the series is that viewers might find themselves rooting for Joe, even as he makes ethically questionable choices. As creepy and as criminal as Joe gets, many viewers feel majorly conflicted about how they’re still rooting for him to succeed.

Overall, the gray area about who you are rooting for versus who you want to be rooting for is part of what’s been creating such a buzz around the show.

It’s already been renewed for a 2nd season

Considering the popularity of the show, it’s no surprise that it’s already been renewed for more episodes. Lifetime passed on a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but Netflix picked up the series. They have yet to announce a premiere date for the new episodes.

