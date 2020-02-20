Here’s what it looks like when Marines blast their way into buildings while battling in cities

caption US Marines and members of the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force blast open a door during urban breaching training at Camp Pendleton, California during Iron Fist 2020. source Ryan Pickrell/Business Insider

For US Marines, when the path forward is blocked by obstacles, combat engineers are sometimes called in to execute a breach using explosive charges.

During a recent visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Insider observed the US Marine Corps 1st Combat Engineer Battalion and members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force conduct urban breaching training.

One Marine said that while the blast from the small charges feel like someone pushed you, the big ones feel like getting hit by a linebacker.

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.-Sometimes in urban combat, Marines run up against obstacles that can really only be cleared with a bit of explosive power.

In those moments, troops turn to combat engineers trained to blast their way through doors, walls, windows, and even roofs.

(A JGSDF-led breach)

Insider recently had the chance to observe Marines and members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force engage in urban breaching training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

(A USMC-led breach)

During the training, troops practiced blowing the doors off a training structure with various explosives. The videos above and the photos below show what it is like and what exactly goes into explosive breaching operations.

During the urban breaching training, the Marines and their Japanese partners used four types of explosive charges: detonating cord linear charges, uli knot sliders, doughnut charges, and water charges.

caption A collection of various door charges. source Ryan Pickrell/Insider

The linear charges can be run vertically on the sides or in the center of a door. The uli knot sliders are for door hinges. Doughnut charges are for door knobs. And water charges buckle metal doors.

caption A JGSDF soldier attaches a water charge to a door while US Marines offer guidance. source Ryan Pickrell/Insider

The charges take around two to three minutes to make. The breach, which is carried out by two-man breaching teams, takes about 2 minutes max, although experienced breachers can do it faster.

caption A US Marine prepares the charge for detonation. source Ryan Pickrell/Insider

For normal urban breaching operations, there are usually about four to six people, including the combat engineers and the assault force, in a stack (the line of people).

caption US Marines and JGSDF personnel in the stack before detonating a linear door charge. source Ryan Pickrell/Insider

One approach is to stack up at an angle behind a Kevlar blast blanket.

caption Fire erupts as the wooden door collapses in. source Ryan Pickrell/Insider

Or, troops can stack up around the corner.

caption Another breach. source Ryan Pickrell/Insider

Before setting off the charge, the Marine with the detonator counts down from five. With heads down and mouths open, the troops in the stack exhale on three, clearing the air from their lungs.

caption JGDSF soldiers and US Marines prepare for a breach. source Ryan Pickrell/Insider

When the smaller charges go off, the blast wave feels like someone pushed you, but with the bigger charges, it feels like you were hit by a linebacker, a Marine told Insider.

caption Fire erupts as the charge is detonated. source Ryan Pickrell/Insider

While most of the other charges create a fiery explosion, the water charge, which will fold in a metal door like paper, creates a cloud of mist.

caption A mist cloud created by the detonation of a water charge, which is ideal for metal doors but largely ineffective against wooden doors. source Ryan Pickrell/Insider

In addition to the door charges, Marines also have oval charges for roofs.

caption An oval charge, which is made by wrapping detonating cord on the back of something like a cardboard MRE box, as was the case here, can be used to blow a hole in a roof. source Ryan Pickrell/Insider

“Our last course of action is to go through a wall or a roof,” a Marine told Insider, explaining that there is danger of hitting a gas line or something like that and putting the stack at risk. Doors and windows are safer choices.