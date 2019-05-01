What it was like to own and drive a ‘no-tech’ car

- source
- Screenshot via KPCC.org
- Cars in 2019 are marvels of technology and connectedness.
- But just a few decades ago, there was very little connected tech in vehicles, prior to the advent of cellphones and the internet.
- Everything is easier – and safer! – now. But I miss the old days, when you could hit the road and disappear.
These days, it’s nearly impossible to get into a car and disconnect from the internet. New vehicles typically have some sort of smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay or Android Auto) or enable a certain degree of smartphone integration with a car’s infotainment system.
Even if all that’s lacking, you can still remain connected via your phone.
That’s just the reality of driving a car in 2019. However, back in the early 2000s, it was still possible to find new and used cars that were pretty much no-tech. It was particularly easy on the used front, as the mid-to-late 1990s were the period just before infotainment tech started to take off, first with GPS navigation and later with more elaborate systems.
I owned several vehicles from the 1990s – a 1992 Mazda 323 and a 1993 Mazda Miata, as well as a 1998 Saab 900S – and a few cars from the 2000s, including a 2000 Volvo V40. I even had a Volvo 240 from 1987. Prior to all that, I drove a 1989 Honda Accord and a 1983 Buick Regal. Even my 2007 Honda Odyssey was fairly barebones – it was a base model with just a radio and CD player.
If it sounds like torture to lack all 21st tech in a vehicle … well, it actually wasn’t. But obviously, if you were to buy a pre-tech car today, it would take some getting used to. Here’s why:
Up front, I should note that “no-tech” doesn’t mean an antique with a carburetor, no airbags, and lap-belt seat belts. I’m talking mainly about cars from the 1990s.
- USC/Getty Images
Here I am with the 1998 Saab — my most recent no-tech vehicle.
- Screenshot via KPCC.org
I sold it in 2014 and now own a 2011 Toyota Prius, whose tech is outdated but at least 21st-century caliber.
- Matthew DeBord/Business Insider
The Saab was low-tech, but not as low tech as my first-generation Miata, which sported a five-speed stick shift, crank windows, and a radio with a cassette deck. And that was it!
- Mazda
My Saab had an automatic transmission and … a dedicated weather band on the radio.
- Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Here’s a state-of-the-art, modern infotainment system: Audi’s MMI with “Virtual Cockpit.”
- Audi
And here’s Tesla’s infotainment system, which runs on a massive central touchscreen.
- Tesla Motors
We’ve come a long way from truly zero-tech dashboards, such as the one on this vintage Siata.
- Matthew DeBord/BI
Read all about the Siata’s dash.
Of course, even as dashboards advanced, navigation still meant paper maps. Everyone who lived in LA before GPS had a Thomas Guide in their car. Mine was very well used.
- Getty/Robert Lachman/Contributor
Rand McNally continues to sell printed guides. The LA and Orange Country edition is $35.
Trips in techmobiles tend to be optimized for getting there. But in the inefficient days before GPS, you sometimes wandered down old highways and byways.
- Wikimedia Commons
Getting lost could also mean asking for directions.
- Tony Probst
Some folks had carphones — actual phones installed in their cars.
- Getty/George Skadding/Contributor
But for everyone else, pre-cell-phone era, making a call meant making a stop. Cost? A quarter.
- Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
You could take car radios to an extreme before SiriusXM satellite connections, but the basic setup involved an antenna and an AM/FM tuner.
- USC/Getty Images
In the days before onboard diagnostics, you learned to check your oil every so often, using the dipstick and a rag. I still practice the ancient art on my Prius.
- Matthew DeBord/BI
In fact, in the pre-tech 1990s, people generally tended to keep better track of maintenance. Now, vehicles will remind you that it’s time for service.
- Matt Cardy/Stringer/Getty Images
A flat tire meant either a walk to the nearest service station, flagging down a good Samaritan, or changing the tire yourself. When cellphones finally arrived, you could at last call for help.
- Wikipedia
Not being able to call for help required motorists to maintain a complete emergency kit.
- Samantha Lee/Business Insider
On balance, today’s cars last longer than vehicles from previous decades. The tech sometimes needs updating, but your investment in it should pay off.
- Joe Raedle/Getty
To be honest, I long for the days of no-tech cars. I won’t argue against safety and having instant communications available for emergencies. But I did love the freedom of disappearing for a day or two.
- Michael Cole/Getty Images