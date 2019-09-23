I tried to storm Area 51, but all I got was some lousy ‘alien poop’

caption I encountered “alien poop” on my journey to Area 51. source Marilia Marasciulo

Unless you’ve spent the last few months on another planet, you’ve probably heard about the viral plan to raid Area 51.

I joined the “storm” and only made it to the outside gate.

The parties and festivals throughout the weekend were a fun way to meet people and purchase memorabilia.

But the area outside the gate to Area 51 ended up being just 20 people (who really believe in aliens)

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Unless you’ve spent the last few months on another planet, you’ve probably heard about the viral plan to “storm” Area 51.

It all started back in June when Matty Roberts, a college student from California, created the Facebook event “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” as a joke. The idea was to finally find out what goes on inside the top-secret military facility in the middle of the Nevada and perhaps do a Naruto run into the desert.

The event went viral – and not only in the US. From Brazil to the Netherlands, people seemed ready to drive the 100 miles into the desert between Las Vegas and the entrance of Area 51.

I was one of the 2 million people who confirmed attendance to the Facebook event scheduled for Friday, September 20. I was also one of the few thousand who actually went to the festivals meant to distract everyone from the main goal, which was to get inside the legendary military base.

I made it as far as the gate.

The small towns around Area 51 were really worried about the raid.

Matty Roberts eventually abandoned the “storm,” but decided to throw another party, along with Frank DiMaggio and Connie West, the owner of the Little A’Le’Inn. They called it Alienstock, but authorities in Lincoln County, Nevada, which has a population of 5,000, begged everyone not to go through with the plan. They repeatedly warned that the event would be simply too chaotic for the small town of Rachel, Nevada, which has no gas stations or grocery stores, BuzzFeed News reported.

caption The Little A’Le’Inn. source Marilia Marasciulo

A week before the festival, Roberts and Frank Dimaggio pulled their support from Alienstock. Fearing that Alienstock would devolve into a “Fyre Festival 2.0.”, they threw their support behind a party in Las Vegas on Thursday, the night before the raid was supposed to take place.

The festival was billed as “live music, arts, and camping under the stars,” part of “an experience that celebrates aliens and the unknown,” BuzzFeed News reported.

Read more: A party planned for the millions of Facebook users signed up to storm Area 51 is raising concerns it could become ‘Fyre Fest 2.0’

At a party in Las Vegas, people said they didn’t intend to visit Area 51.

At the Area 51 Celebration event in Downtown Las Vegas, many attendees told Insider that they had no intention of actually raiding the military base.

“I would like to, but I have to got to work tomorrow,” said Las Vegas resident Juan Alvarado, who had dressed up as an alien for the occasion.

Eric Holloway, another Las Vegas resident, held a “Green Lives Matter” during the event, and talked a big game.

caption Holloway held his sign, which said “Green Lives Matter,” during the event. source Marilia Marasciulo

“I think we are finally ready to learn about what goes on inside [Area 51]. This generation would be more receptive towards aliens than the previous ones,” he said.

Was he ready to raid it, then?

“That’s crazy, and even if you do get past the gate, the actual base is more than 20 miles in,” he said.

But for some, the party, which had carnival rides and nonstop EDM music wasn’t enough to quench their alien fever. So they headed out to the desert.

In Hiko, Nevada, I mostly encountered other journalists and alien-themed merchandise.

My first stop on my slow adventure toward the unknown at Area 51 was the “Storm Area 51 Basecamp,” an event set up just outside of Hiko, Nevada. The crowd was mainly journalists and locals hawking alien-related merchandise -specialty T-shirts and hats, posters, and even “alien poop” a steal at just $10.

caption The alien “poop” is really just rocks. source Marilia Marasciulo

“We’ve had a mine for about a year and three months ago we found out it had geodes,” poop proprietor Jennifer Graves explained. “So we thought, ‘What are we going to do with them?’ Then we saw the event and thought it was the perfect opportunity.”

caption The Colorado couple also sold geode “embryos.” source Marilia Marasciulo

They hope this will become an annual “alien lovers gathering” because it would be good for business, but mostly because they were having fun.

In Rachel, an event drew between 200 and 300 people, but it was much of the same.

The alien poop and embryos were great, but it seemed like something was missing. Where were the two million people who’d said they were coming to the event on Facebook? Was it possible that some folks had simply checked “going” with no plan of attending at all?

Disappointed, I headed out to Rachel, about 30 miles further into the desert where another event was going on, a so-called “rebel” Alienstock where the original event was meant to take place.

Around 300 people had gathered in the desert town. Some had come just for this event, while others were just passing by and decided to stop. California resident Aaron Haasteaby was driving home from a vacation with his wife and their two children when he heard about the event on the radio.

caption Aaron Haasteaby and his family. source Marilia Marasciulo

“We figured we would just stop and see what all the fuss is about,” he said. “It seems like a lot of alien paraphernalia and Area 51 stuff, other than that it seems to be the beginning of a concert, or a music show. That’s it.”

And that really was it.

The area outside Area 51 was much calmer in comparison.

The “rebel” Alienstock event was a 10-minute off-road drive from the actual gate to Area 51. The crowd surrounding the gate was peaceful and quiet compared to the other extraterrestrial-themed attractions.

caption It’s really the desert out there. source Marilia Marasciulo

There were about 20 people taking pictures, hanging out by a stop sign attached to the fence. Some joked that the military guard on the other side was not real, but no one dared to see for themselves whether that was true.

“People have been really nice, they come over, do what they have to do, and that’s it,” Dave Gordon, from the Nevada State Police, said.

caption Jody Pendarvis from South Carolina outside the gate. source Marilia Marasciulo

In the early hours of Friday, about 100 people showed up to one of the gates in the desert, according to Gordon, and at least one person was arrested for “inappropriate behavior.”

In total, five attendees were arrested in the surrounding towns of Rachel and Hiko on charges of “indecent exposure” and “alcohol-related” incidents.

“I guess it was all about the fun of saying that you were here, and that kind of thing,” said Gordon, who was one of the dozen or so officers taking turns to patrol the area.

He was right. Even though it appears that we didn’t get any closer to finding out what goes on inside Area 51, the weekend felt like a small adventure for people who cared.

The events, which seemed to be rooted in an alien-loving community, probably wouldn’t have happened if as many people hadn’t decided to come together around the ridiculous premise. On my drive back, I stopped at an oil station. There, a Nevada resident remarked that “everyone from Nevada knows you simply shouldn’t try to go there alone.”