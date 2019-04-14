A day in the life of Playboy’s Playmate of the Year, who wakes up at 7:30 a.m., works out with a private trainer twice a week, and helps run a non-profit for women

caption Jordan Emanuel is Playboy’s 2019 Playmate of the Year. source Playboy

She also works as a Playboy Bunny at the recently opened Playboy Club in New York City.

Emanuel wakes up at 7:30 a.m., does a 10-step skincare routine, works out with her personal trainer, and spends the day on modeling shoots and auditions or working at the non-profit for women she co-founded.

She starts her Playboy Bunny shift at the club at 7:30 p.m, but she gets there early because it takes at least 30 minutes to put on her Bunny costume.

Here’s a look at her typical day, as told to Business Insider.

At New York City’s Playboy Club, which opened in September 2018, 30 years after the last original club closed down, Playboy Bunnies in their iconic costumes and bunny ears serve drinks to patrons in a swanky lounge setting.

Jordan Emanuel is one of those Bunnies. She works at the Playboy Club on Tuesday nights and she’s also Playboy’s Playmate of the Year. Being a Playmate is a role that can entail appearing in the magazine, working special events, and acting as an ambassador for the brand.

But Emanuel’s time is spent on much more than her Playboy work. When she’s not working at the club as a Bunny, Emanuel’s days are taken up by sessions with her personal trainer, modeling shoots and auditions, and working at the non-profit she co-founded, Women With Voices.

“What’s great about everything that I do is that it doesn’t necessarily require 100% of my time,” Emanuel, 25, told Business Insider.

“I genuinely just like the rotation of keeping it fresh and interacting with new people,” she said.

The Playboy Club’s creative director, Richie Notar, told Business Insider in November that one of the main things he looks for when hiring a Playboy Bunny is someone who has something interesting going on in their lives outside the job.

“One of the things that I would like to do … is focus on people that have something interesting outside of this,” Notar said. “I want them to be interesting in different ways other than just bringing you a drink.”

Emanuel certainly seems to fit the bill. Here’s a look at a typical day in her life.

source Evan Woods

As a Playmate, she has appeared in the magazine and works special events. But that side of things doesn’t take up much of her time at the moment. “As of now, it’s more sporadic events and appearances,” Emanuel said. “In November I did a video promoting voting and registering to vote.”

source Playboy

In addition to her work with Playboy, Emanuel has been doing print and commercial modeling work for about two years.

source Ryan Arnell

She’s also the co-founder of a non-profit organization called Women With Voices, a production company that addresses issues including inequality, domestic violence, and sexual harassment through original theatrical productions and other media.

source Ryan Arnell

On a typical day, Emanuel’s alarm goes off at 7:00 a.m., and she hits snooze “at least a couple times” before getting up around 7:30. One of the first things she does in the morning is read a book called “The Magic” which “really helps me stay grounded and positive, reminding me to practice gratitude,” she said. If she has time, she also likes to meditate before starting her day.

source Jordan Emanuel

“I never have been a breakfast person,” Emanuel said. “Maybe I’ll do a shake or something or some fruit, but nothing too crazy.” Typically in the morning, she drinks water with lemon or lime.

source Jordan Emanuel

Emanuel follows an “extensive,” 10-step skincare routine every morning and evening, starting with a green tea cleanser that costs about $70. “It’s a necessity because when I moved to New York, the pollution hit my face like a ton of bricks,” Emanuel said.

source Jordan Emanuel

She follows the cleanser with an exfoliant, then an exfoliating pad, a toner, La Mer moisturizer, Kiehl’s avocado eye cream, argan oil (if her skin is particularly dry), a Caudalie facial spray, an additional anti-pollution facial spray, and finally, sunscreen if it’s sunny outside.

source Jordan Emanuel

She also does facial masks and eye masks. “My eye masks are imperative, especially when I’m working late at the Playboy Club and have to run around early in the morning for fittings and photo shoots,” Emanuel said.

source Jordan Emanuel

After finishing her skincare routine, Emanuel has a Facetime meeting with her manager, Cloe Luv, at about 8:30 a.m. to review some new modeling shots.

caption Emanuel’s manager, Cloe Luv. source Jordan Emanuel

At 10:00 a.m., Emanuel heads to the gym for a 45-minute workout with her trainer, Ian. She works out with Ian twice a week and goes to classes twice per week. “I love barre and I love hot yoga, so usually I’ll do that and then one day on my own,” Emanuel said. “But without proper supervision, I’m not to be trusted to get a full workout in.”

source Jordan Emanuel

At 12:30 p.m., Emanuel has a hair appointment to try out new styles for an upcoming trip. “This is a perk because now I’m closer to being ready for my shift this evening at the Playboy Club,” she said. If she has time, Emanuel stops by Bobbi Brown to get her makeup done on the way to work at the Playboy Club.

source Jordan Emanuel

For lunch, Emanuel usually picks up a salad and a smoothie or eats leftovers. “When I moved to New York, my kitchen decreased in size by like, basically the whole kitchen, and I just don’t cook as much as I used to.” One of her favorite snacks is a fruit salad of raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, and pineapple.

source Jordan Emanuel

Emanuel has modeling auditions nearly every day. When she’s not on a shoot or audition, Emanuel typically spends her afternoons doing work for the non-profit she co-founded, Women with Voices.

caption Emanuel behind the scenes at a photo shoot for cosmetics company NARS. source Jordan Emanuel

On a recent winter day, she headed to Brooklyn with Cloe Luv, her manager and another co-founder of the organization, to walk through their new office space.

source Jordan Emanuel

“I have a background in real estate and love being involved in every stage of our new office,” Emanuel said. “It’s incredible to see it coming to life!”

source Jordan Emanuel

Dinner is Emanuel’s favorite meal of the day. A typical meal might be something like sushi, scallops, miso soup, and shrimp tempura. “I eat on the floor occasionally to work and eat and watch TV all at the same time,” she said.

source Jordan Emanuel

She follows it with a post-dinner snack of an apple while browsing the internet.

source Jordan Emanuel

On Tuesday nights, Emanuel works at the Playboy Club. Her shift doesn’t start until 7:30 p.m., but she needs to get there early enough to be fitted into her Bunny costume. “It literally takes like half an hour to get into your costume, and that’s if you don’t rip a tight,” she said.

source Jordan Emanuel

“Our sections always vary where we rotate the bar/lounges and dining areas,” Emanuel said.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

“That’s the beauty of this job; we get the opportunity to meet and interact with different guests and visitors every day,” she said.

caption Emanuel at an event in Washington, DC.

Emanuel typically gets home to her apartment in Murray Hill around 2:45 a.m, but sometimes earlier if it’s a slow night. “I try to unwind and start to take off my makeup and drink some tea before heading to bed,” she said. “I usually listen to Deepak Chopra’s meditation to help me ease into sleep.”