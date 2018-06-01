What it’s like to fly on Tigerair, the cheapest airline in the world

caption Tigerair Australia. source Instagram/d.t.mcknight.lee/tigerairaustralia

Tigerair Australia was recently named the cheapest airline in the world in Rome2rio’s 2018 Global Flight Price Ranking.

The report estimated that the domestic carrier’s flights cost $0.06 per km (US dollars) on average.

We took at what it’s like to fly on Tigerair.

The internal airline was once voted Australia’s “worst airline,” according to Rome2rio, who says the airline has “turned its fortunes around” since it was bought by Virgin Australia Group in 2014.

The airline told us they’ve just introduced a new “Tigerbites” food-market inspired menu that features veggie and gluten-free snacks, as well as hot mac and cheese bake and espresso martinis.

Scroll down to see what it’s like to fly on Tigerair Australia.

Business Insider looked at what it’s like to fly with the low-cost domestic airline that serves 13 destinations in the country.

Tigerair was once branded Australia’s ‘worst airline’ but since it was bought by Virgin Australia Group in 2014, Rome2rio says the airline seems to have ‘turned its fortunes around.’

Rome2rio said said in its report: “Following years of bad press (it was voted Australia’s worst airline three years in a row), it was bought by Virgin in 2014 who seem to have turned its fortunes around. It’s not often we say this, but sometimes cheapest can be best!”

You’ll be welcomed aboard by its smiling fight attendants, if the airline’s Instagram is anything to go by.

The cabin crew look pretty glamorous for a budget airline.

You’ll just as often find suits commuting to business meetings on a Tigerair flight as you will sandal-wearing holiday-goers — as well as the odd local celebrity.

Above, Today Show hosts Richard Wilkins and Karl Stefanovic pose with cabin crew onboard a Sydney-bound flight.

Melbourne Storm rugby players have been spotted travelling with the airline, too.

And by the looks of things, passengers have even been known to serenade the entire aircraft.

Tigerair said it recently installed slimline leather seats on its fleet which have adjustable headrests, additional storage pockets, and built-in tablet/phone holders.

It has also introduced a new ‘Tigerbites’ food market-inspired winter menu, that includes snacks such as a hot mac and cheese bake, chicken and chips, and a cinnabun for those with a sweet tooth…

…As well as Onyx espresso martinis (not pictured).

The crew definitely like a selfie.

So if you’re ever in the country and looking for a cheap internal flight, you may want to give the carrier a go.

