These photos show what life in space is really like — and it looks like a ton of fun

- French astronaut Thomas Pesquet takes delightful photos of life on the International Space Station.
- It seems like a ton of fun up there.
- Astronauts celebrate holidays together, eat food as it floats in the air, and enjoy the cosmic views.
Individuals selected for spaceflight have put in years of hard work and dedication to earn their spots, so they deserve to have a little fun once they leave the atmosphere.
Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut with the European Space Agency and crew member with Expeditions 50 and 51 on the International Space Station, does a fantastic job capturing the unadulterated joy that he and his fellow astronauts feel while living out their dreams and living in weightlessness.
Of course they don’t spend ~all~ of their time chomping food out of the air and pretending to be superheroes. Only, you know, some of it.
Here are some of his delightful photos of life on the ISS.
The International Space Station (ISS) is a spacecraft the size of a football field where astronauts live and conduct research in space.
NASA has spent the better part of 20 years and $100 billion working on the International Space Station.
French astronaut Thomas Pesquet servied as a flight engineer on Expedition 51 from November 2016 to September 2017.
He’s also a black belt in judo and plays the saxophone.
He was one of five crew members on Expedition 51.
Top row from the left: Thomas Pesquet, Peggy Whitson, and Oleg Novitskiy. Bottom row from the left: Jack Fischer, Fyodor Yurchikhin.
Peggy Whitson was the commander, making her the first woman to command two ISS expeditions and the record holder for the most days in space of any NASA astronaut.
President Trump called Whitson in space to congratulate her.
She and Pesquet worked together on Expedition 50.
Top row from left: Oleg Novitskiy, Peggy Whitson, and Thomas Pesquet. Bottom row from left: Andrey Borisenko, Robert Shane Kimbrough, and Sergey Ryzhikov.
Pesquet documents his time on the ISS with charming photos of the crew’s shenanigans.
Astronauts often take photos to document their time in space.
They seem to enjoy each other’s company.
Soon, astronauts will also have a robotic head that follows them around.
They share holiday meals together.
Talk about a festive holiday celebration.
And celebrate festive occasions in style.
“We had the opportunity to celebrate the New Year on three different time zones up here (Russia, France and the United States) because a few countries decided some years ago they believed in a certain idea of the future. They thought science, technology, peaceful exploration and above all international cooperation would contribute to make the world a better place. They thought aiming for a challenging goal would only bring the best for their citizens. They were right, and here we are, playing our little part.”
Pesquet’s colleagues even surprised him with a saxophone on his birthday.
But they don’t mind a bit of friendly competition.
Astronauts watched the Super Bowl from space.
Talk about #squadgoals.
Weightlessness in space definitely presents many entertaining opportunities.
Especially when it comes to food.
Space hamburgers float at eye level.
Space burgers are a little different than burgers on Earth.
Of course, the astronauts don’t spend all of their time wrangling edible items into their mouths.
Astronauts have to catch food in their mouths.
They take stunning photos.
Pesquet particularly enjoys taking photos of airports from space.
And work to keep the ISS up and running.
They also test out new tools.
But when you’re an astronaut on a space expedition, work and play go hand in hand.
Seeing Earth from space is a rare opportunity.
