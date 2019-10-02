12 photos that show everything kids eat in a week around the world

caption Rosalie, a 10-year-old from France, surrounded by what she eats in a week. source Gregg Segal/powerHouse Books

Photographer Gregg Segal traveled to nine different countries and photographed children surrounded by everything they eat in a week.

He was struck by the similarities in kids’ diets around the world.

He published a book of 52 photos called “Daily Bread: What Kids Eat Around the World.”

Photographer Gregg Segal’s new book follows the lives of 52 kids around the world through the foods that they eat in a week.

Creating the photos for “Daily Bread: What Kids Eat Around the World” was an elaborate, expensive process. First, producers in each country recruited children to keep a journal of everything they ate in a week. Then, a team of cooks shopped and recreated the dishes. Segal then arranged all of the food in a studio and took photos of the kids surrounded by a week’s worth of their meals.

He was most surprised by the similarities of their diets in different countries – lots of “ultra processed packaged foods” and “empty calories,” he told Insider in a statement.

“The children I met have distinct personalities and diverse hobbies, yet they’re often eating in eerily similar ways,” he said. “Compare the diets of Paulo from Sicily and Isaiah from Los Angeles. In the past, a Sicilian boy would have grown up eating very different foods from his counterpart in the US, but now their diets are converging. Both Paulo and Isaiah eat French fries, burgers, pizza, pasta, and white bread. They live continents apart, but it’s as if the boys’ parents have been shopping at the same global superstore!”

Here are 12 portraits from “Daily Bread” that show what kids eat in a week around the world. Photo descriptions from the book have been condensed for brevity.

United Arab Emirates — Yusuf, age 9

caption Yusuf Abdullah Al Muhairi from Mirdif, Dubai, UAE. source Gregg Segal/powerHouse Books

“Yusuf’s mom came to Dubai from Ireland to work as a pastry chef and chocolatier. She married an Emerati man and they had one son before separating. Yusuf loves his mum’s cooking though he makes scrambled eggs and toast all on his own.

Yusuf likes to read, draw, climb, ride horses and create science projects. He thinks he’ll either be a pilot or police officer when he grows up.”

Malaysia — Tharkish (age 10) and Mierra (age 8)

caption Tharkish Sri Ganesh and Mierra Sri Varrsha, from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. source Gregg Segal/powerHouse Books

“Tharkish and Mierra live with their mom and dad in a public housing project in Bukit Jalil, a suburb of Kuala Lumpur. Their apartment block is full of friends and noisy in a good way. Their dad works as a gaffer in film production and their mom is a homemaker and does most of the cooking, though on weekends they eat KFC, Pizza Hut, or Chinese takeout.

Mierra dislikes the pungent smell of meat and traces of blood. She prefers candies and chocolates. Tharkish’s favorite food is Puttu, steamed ground rice layered with coconut and topped with bananas and palm sugar.”

France — Rosalie, age 10

caption Rosalie Durand from Nice, France. source Gregg Segal/powerHouse Books

“Since her parents split up, Rosalie has lived part time with her mom, and part time with her dad, which allows her to see both the Mediterranean Sea and the French Alps from home.

She has a healthy diet (which includes lots of fresh fish, like sardines) thanks in part to her father, a restaurateur, who has taught her to make crepes, salads, and lentils with sausage, her favorite dish. The only foods she won’t eat are ratatouille, spinach, and cucumber.”

Malaysia — Nur, age 7

caption Nur Zahra Alya Nabila Binti Mustakim from Kajang, Malaysia. source Gregg Segal/powerHouse Books

“Nur’s diet includes a variety of Chinese, Indian, and Malay dishes like chee cheong fun, rice noodle rolls filled with steamed tofu, beancurd skin, and fish balls served with a little sweet chili paste; roti canai, a flatbread eaten with dal and curry; and nasi lemak, a blend of rice, boiled eggs, cucumber, anchovies, peanuts and sambal (hot sauce) cooked in coconut milk and wrapped in banana leaves.

Ninety percent of Nur’s meals are homemade; she loves her mother’s cooking, especially her nasa ayam (chicken and rice), and her nasi lemak, which is mild and doesn’t give her a stomachache like the spicy store-bought ones. The unhealthiest food Nur eats are the snacks and sweet drinks she buys at her school canteen.”

Senegal — Meissa, age 11

caption Meissa Ndiaye from Dakar, Senegal. source Gregg Segal/powerHouse Books

“Meissa, a devout Muslim and student at Quran School, loves goat meat and sweet foods like porridge, though in the week he kept a diary of his meals, he ate very little meat. More often, he filled up on French bread stuffed with spaghetti, peas, or fried potatoes.

Meissa’s mum and aunties prepare his meals though once or twice a week they get take out.”

Brazil — Kawakanih, age 9

caption Kawakanih Yawalapiti from the Upper Xingu region of Mato Grosso, Brazil. source Gregg Segal/powerHouse Books

“Kawakanih, whose last name comes from her tribe, the Yawalapiti, lives in Xingu National Park, a preserve in the Amazonian Basin of Brazil that can be seen from space. Kawakanih’s diet is very simple, consisting mainly of fish, cassava, porridge, fruit, and nuts.

‘It takes five minutes to catch dinner,’ says Kawakanih. ‘When you’re hungry, you just go to the river with your net.'”

United States — Isaiah, age 16

caption Isaiah Dedrick from Long Beach, California, USA. source Gregg Segal/powerHouse Books

“Isaiah was raised by his mother and grandmother, who does most of the cooking at home. One day, Isaiah would like to have enough space to grow his own garden.

Isaiah’s favorite food is orange chicken and fried rice, and he loves the smell of apples sautéed with cinnamon. His mom doesn’t permit him to drink soda, and, after this photo shoot, Isaiah decided to eliminate snacks from his diet.

Isaiah’s wish is that no one will go hungry in the world.”

Germany — Greta, age 7

caption Greta Moeller from Hamburg, Germany. source Gregg Segal/powerHouse Books

“Greta lives with her mother and younger sister in Hamburg, but spends quite a bit of time with her grandparents, too. On the path to her grandparents home is a great big chestnut tree and in autumn, Greta searches in the foliage for chestnuts with her little sister.

Greta’s favorite food is fish sticks with mashed potatoes and applesauce. She can’t stand rice pudding.”

Malaysia — Beryl, age 8

caption Beryl Oh Jynn from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, source Gregg Segal/powerHouse Books

“Beryl lives in a quiet condominium with her parents and two brothers. She goes to SJK Han Ming Puchong, a national Chinese school walking distance from home. Beryl’s dad is an engineer and her mother runs a day care.

Beryl’s earliest memory of food is porridge and cake. Her favorite dish is spaghetti with carbonara sauce. Beryl grows bok choy and spinach in her balcony garden, is not permitted to drink sodas and refuses to eat ginger.”

India — Anchal, age 10

caption Anchal Sahani from Chembur, Mumbai, India. source Gregg Segal/powerHouse Books

“Anchal lives in a tiny tin shack on a construction site in a suburb of Mumbai with her parents and two siblings. Her father makes less than five dollars a day, just enough for her mother to prepare okra and cauliflower curry, lentils, and roti from scratch.”

Malaysia — Altaf, age 6

caption Altaf Rabbal DLove Bin Roni from Gombak, Malaysia. source Gregg Segal/powerHouse Books

“Altaf and his family live in Kampung Kerdas, a small village of about 30 families on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. There are many children Altaf’s age. They chase each other around the neighborhood almost every evening and pick fruit from the trees: mango, rambutan and mangosteen.

Altaf’s favorite food is his father’s chicken and beef satay. It’s seasoned with ginger and herbs, roasted over a charcoal fire, and served with sliced, cold cucumber. Altaf dips his satays in a tangy sauce made with roasted ground peanuts, chili paste, garlic, and lemongrass.

Altaf will eat any ‘tasteful’ food (made with a lot of ingredients and flavors) and likes raw, leafy greens like Ulam-Ulam, a salad eaten with anchovies, cincalok (a condiment made from fermented krill) and sambal (hot sauce). The only foods Altaf avoids are pickles and other sour things.”

United States — Alexandra (age 9), and Jessica (age 8)

caption Alexandra and Jessica from Altadena, California, USA. source Gregg Segal/powerHouse Books

“Alex and Jessica live in the foothills of Altadena with their daddy and papa who are engineers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a NASA field center in La Canada, California. Their yard is filled with food: blackberry bushes, grape vines, and fruit trees – fig, peach, pomegranate, guava, mulberry, jujubes, and banana. They have chickens, too, and eat their eggs almost every day.

Jessica loves sweets and pizza with ham and is repelled by beans, peppers, sushi, and chocolate. Alex makes Hot Pockets, pizza rolls, and quesadillas herself, but her favorite dish is macaroni and cheese. She refuses to eat Brussels sprouts or soggy leftover broccoli.

After the photo shoot, Alex and Jessica took much of the leftover food home to feed their chickens.”