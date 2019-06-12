I went shopping at Kleinfeld, the high-end bridal salon where TLC’s ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ is filmed — here’s what it was like

caption Kleinfeld is one of the most celebrated bridal stores in the US. source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Kleinfeld Bridal – the famous New York City wedding dress boutique best known as the setting of TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress” – services more than 17,000 brides a year.

Kleinfeld has remained an iconic mainstay of the bridal market, which has swelled into a $72 billion industry.

I joined my cousin on a recent trip to Kleinfeld to see what the experience is really like. This is what I learned.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

By the time I arrive at Kleinfeld Bridal for my cousin’s 9:30 a.m. appointment – admittedly several minutes late, harried, and bleary-eyed on a recent Saturday – the store is eerily quiet, bracing itself for the mob of brides-to-be in search of the perfect wedding dress.

Before going any further, I must confess that despite the Manhattan bridal salon’s status as heralded host of the beloved TLC show “Say Yes to the Dress,” I have watched a grand total of 15 combined minutes since it debuted in 2007. Yet when my cousin asked me to join her for a dress consultation a few months ago, I decided I had to see for myself what all the fuss is about.

Read more: Millennials have a new attitude about weddings – and its sending bridal stores into a downward spiral

From the sharply dressed employees rushing around in Louboutins, to the palpable excitement radiating from fawning friends and family members, I was immediately transfixed. The store itself is immaculate, awash in ornate gowns made with delicate lace, chiffon, tulle, and silk in hues of cream and ivory. Everything appears to be endlessly shimmering, thanks to the sheen emanating from the elaborate bridal jewelry displays and embroidered specialty dresses.

My “Say Yes to the Dress” ignorance aside, Kleinfeld has had enduring appeal in an uncertain bridal market. As the $72 billion wedding industry continues to evolve and experiment with new models, Kleinfeld has found a way to stay afloat while peers like David’s Bridal have faltered. While TLC has certainly played a role in Kleinfeld’s success, so too has the store’s commitment to customer service and willingness to adapt to a modern era. In recent years, Kleinfeld has debuted private labels with buzzy designers like Christian Siriano and partnerships with e-commerce companies like Zola.

Here’s an inside look at what it’s like to shop at one of the most celebrated bridal stores in the US:

After starting as a single storefront in Brooklyn in 1941, Kleinfeld moved to Manhattan in 2005, to a sprawling new retail space with 28 dressing rooms, 17 fitting rooms, and 1,500 designer sample dresses.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

The staff, which includes the seasoned styling consultants depicted on TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress,” is 250 people strong and services 17,000 brides annually.

Source: Kleinfeld

TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress” began filming at Kleinfeld in 2006. Upon entering the store, I immediately saw this sign notifying visitors that they may be on camera.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

TLC does most of its filming during quieter weekday hours, so unfortunately I will not be in the background of an upcoming episode. In order to be featured on the show, you have to formally apply on the Kleinfeld website and prepare for at least five hours of filming.

Source: Insider

Over the years, TLC has launched a number of spinoff “Say Yes to the Dress” shows at boutiques in locations like Canada and Atlanta.

caption Behind the scenes of “Say Yes to the Dress” Atlanta. source Anne-Marie Jackson/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Once you arrive at Kleinfeld, you check in at the front desk before heading back into the store.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

As I walked in, the store was relatively calm as employees prepared for the coming madness.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

I found my cousin’s crew waiting eagerly for her to materialize from the dressing room, where she was working with a bridal consultant to select styles.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Kleinfeld starts taking appointments at 9:30 a.m., and interested brides can sign up online. According to Kleinfeld fashion director Terry Hall, who spoke with Fashionista, the average bride brings along two to four people.

Just like on the show, bridal consultants help with everything from the dress itself to bridal accessories and veils.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

My cousin was paired with Brandi Hill, a bridal consultant who appears regularly on “Say Yes to the Dress.” Her dress knowledge was truly something to behold. While we were waiting, I browsed some of the sample gowns on display out on the floor.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

This dress was a “lewk,” as the kids say.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Though the average US bride pays $1,600 for a dress, the typical Kleinfeld shopper pays closer to $4,500, according to Fashionista. However, prices vary widely to accommodate a range of budgets.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Sources: NerdWallet, Fashionista

The most expensive dress ever sold at Kleinfeld was reportedly an $80,000 Pnina Tornai gown.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Pnina Tornai’s dresses are among the most costly at the store, and her designs are exclusive to Kleinfeld. She began collaborating with Kleinfeld in 2004, becoming one of several designers who have launched special collections with the store over the years.

Source: AM New York

Among those designers is Dennis Basso, who debuted his private Kleinfeld label in 2009. Kleinfeld’s private labels regularly show at New York Bridal Fashion Week.

caption Models post with designer Dennis Basso for the Kleinfeld Bridal show at 2017 New York Bridal Fashion Week. source Yuchen Liao/Getty Images

Source: Kleinfeld

Kleinfeld also has an extensive jewelry collection.

caption They have tiaras if that suits your fancy. source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

They also have elaborate hair pieces for the bride going for a more ethereal look.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

My cousin said “yes” to the dress! When a bride decides on a dress, the entire store erupts in cheers.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

I had to use some Instagram Story censoring magic in order to share the news to my social networks.

And sadly, the champagne is only reserved for brides featured on the show.

Next up, my cousin was directed to the Kleinfeld finance department.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

From inside a drab, windowless room, an employee gave my cousin information on out-of-state shipping, alterations, and other important sales information. Brides are asked to give a 60% deposit, and the standard shipping fee is around $130.

The second floor is home to the bridesmaid shop.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Bridesmaid dresses can be customized by style and color.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Brides can also schedule appointments with their bridal party to try on gowns in different styles and colors.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

The lower level is where alteration consultation and pickup takes place.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

There is also a small selection of bridal shoes.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

The assortment includes luxury designers like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik, which retail for up to $1,000.

They were having a big sale when I was there, though.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Ultimately, the only memento I got from Kleinfeld was this branded water bottle …

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

… and, of course, the memory of helping my cousin pick out her wedding dress. Congrats, Sarah!