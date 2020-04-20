Fascinating photos of people in their windows show what it’s like under quarantine around the world

caption People with protective masks look from their windows at artists performing in the courtyard of a popular apartment building for the show Sotto lo Stesso Cielo tour (Under the Same Sky tour) in San Basilio suburbs of Rome on April 18, 2020 source ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

At least one third of the global population is under some sort of lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Many countries have implemented national quarantines, or closed down schools and nonessential businesses in order to keep people inside.

These photos show a glimpse of what life is like around the globe, as people remain largely confined to their homes.

At least one third of the world has been put under coronavirus lockdowns for weeks now – and as global infections continue to rise, the “new normal” has become a stark reality for billions of people.

While the pandemic has largely put a halt on daily life, the bustle of people’s routines can still be captured with a glimpse through their windows.

These incredible images show people singing, working, practicing religion, and communicating with one another while staying inside.

In Istanbul, a woman is photographed lowering a basket from her window to buy bread from a bakery below her.

caption A woman sends a basket on a string using it as a lift from her bay window to buy bread from mobile bakery during the restrictions reimposed at midnight in 31 provinces for two days in Istanbul, Turkey on April 18, 2020. source Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A man peers over the streets of Mumbai from his home on April 17, after India imposed a 21-day lockdown at the end of March.

caption A man looking out side from his window during the nationwide lockdown in Mumbai, India. source Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

In Burgos, Spain, a woman is seen watering plants from the inside of her home during the country’s national lockdown, which began in mid-March.

caption Rafaela Pérez waters the plants in a window of her house on April 18, 2020 in Burgos, Spain. source Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

Two women are seen having a socially distant cup of coffee from their apartment windows in France.

caption Two ladies having coffee from the windows during Coronavirus pandemic in France. source Robin Utrecht / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Women in Rome are seen wearing masks decorated in the colors of the Italian flag, as they peer out over their courtyard to watch entertainers perform below.

caption People with protective masks look from their windows at artists performing in the courtyard of a popular apartment building for the show Sotto lo Stesso Cielo tour (Under the Same Sky tour) in San Basilio suburbs of Rome on April 18, 2020 source ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

In Prague, children look out of their windows to watch jugglers and other members of a contemporary circus company perform on a courtyard rooftop.

caption Children look out of the window as members of contemporary circus company Cirk La Putyka perform on a courtyard rooftop on April 14, 2020, in Prague, Czech Republic source MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images

Many musicians have taken to their windows to perform. A violinist in Lisbon, Portugal, played music from her window to cheer up her neighbors who are confined to their homes.

caption A violinist plays for her neighbors from her window on April 12, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. source Luis Boza/VIEWpress vía Getty Images

In France, a tenor singer, Stephane Senechal, performed to his neighbors and the streets below while under lockdown.

caption French tenor singer Stephane Senechal sings from his apartment window in Paris, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. source Francois Mori/AP Photo

A man in Ankara, Turkey, fed pigeons outside of his window during a curfew imposed on residents in April.

caption A man feeds pigeons from his window after a two-day curfew imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) on April 12, 2020. source Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In Palestine, a girl shows off a package of reading material and art supplies that volunteers distributed for children under isolation.

caption A Palestinian girl at her window displays a package of crafts and reading material distributed by volunteers for the Women’s Program Center to children in confinement due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, in the central Deir al-Balah refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, on April 12, 2020. source MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

People across the world have also been taking time to thank healthcare workers from their homes. This man in Paris stepped out on his balcony to clap for hospital workers below him.

caption An elderly man living in front of the Parisian Hospital Tenon claps from his window in support of medical staff during the lock-down ordered by the French government on April 18, 2020 in Paris source Omar Havana/Getty Images

Even hospital patients have taken to their windows to applaud. At a makeshift hospital site in Madrid, a woman is seen holding a balloon above encouraging signs for healthcare workers.

caption A patient celebrates from the window during a tribute at the Hotel Miguel Angel, transformed into a hospital as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, on April 17, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. source Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

And others have put up signs of encouragement in their windows. This drawing by a young boy in England shows the message “hope,” written beneath a rainbow.

caption A drawing of a rainbow with the word “Hope” by Logan age 6 is displayed in one of the windows of 10 Downing Street, London. source Aaron Chown/PA via AP

In Bogota, Colombia, people are seen dancing from their windows as police officers drive through neighborhoods as way to cheer people up during lockdowns.

caption A man dances on his window as police officers visit the neighborhood and encourage people to dance to cheer them up during the lockdown imposed a preventive measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, in Bogota, on April 8, 2020 source RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

In a sea-side English town, a woman gets some fresh air and sunbathes from her window above a Fish and Chips restaurant.

caption A woman in the window above the Britannia Fish and Chip restaurant on the seafront on Good Friday on April 10, 2020 in Southend on Sea, England. source John Keeble/Getty Images

The coronavirus hasn’t stopped people from practicing religion, either. In Romania, a woman is seen holding a candle to the window while a priest below her issues blessings.

caption A woman holds a candle at the window while listening to the blessings of a priest from downstairs during the coronavirus pandemic in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, April 18, 2020. source Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo

And in the Philippines, a woman waits out of her window for a priest to give blessings on Good Friday.

caption Residents look out from the windows of their homes as they wait for a priest to bless them as part of Good Friday commemorations, amid a government lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus on April 10, 2020 in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Philippines. source Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

The lockdowns have also forced many people to work from home. A woman in Krawkow, Poland is photographed working from her laptop from her apartment window.

caption A women works on her computer as she enjoys warm weather by the apartment window during the government announced lockdown to tackle the coronavirus spread on April 16, 2020 in Krakow, Poland. source Omar Marques#781169#51A ED/Getty Images

A French costume designer is seen sewing face masks for charity from his apartment window in Paris.

caption French costume designer Mickael Komer makes face masks in his apartment for French charity “Les Restos du coeur” and the Red Cross on April 20, 2020, in Paris source FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

In the UK, a father photographed his daughter playing with toys in front of their window.

caption Lois Copley-Jones, aged 5, who is the photographer’s daughter, plays with her toys in the living room window on April 10, 2020 in Newcastle Under Lyme, United Kingdom . source Gareth Copley/Gareth Copley

A child in Queens, New York, presses his hand against the window as New Yorkers remain under lockdown until at least May 15.

caption A view of a child playing on their window in Corona, Queens during coronavirus pandemic on April 12, 2020. source John Nacion/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In India, a healthcare worker is photographed wearing a mask and uniform while talking on the phone in the window of a hospital.

caption A healthcare worker looking outside from a window as she speaking to her family members over phone, at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital in India source Photo by David Talukdar/NurPhoto via Getty Images

People have also been finding creative ways to communicate with one another, like putting teddy bears in windows as a scavenger hunt for kids.

caption New Zealanders are embracing an international movement in which people are placing teddy bears in their windows during coronavirus lockdowns to brighten the mood and give children a game to play by spotting the bears in their neighborhoods.

This incredible video shows Italians finding a crafty way to “cheers” their neighbors.

This adorable video shows a young boy getting ready for a play date with his neighbor through the window.

And this cheerful interaction shows someone writing a note to their neighbor to inquire about their cat.