‘She expects the best’: 4 elite matchmakers on what millionaire women look for when they date

caption Millionaire women want a partner who is secure. source PETER POWELL/Reuters

Millionaire men may be all about beauty when they date, but millionaire women have other priorities.

In Business Insider’s monthlong series, “Dating Like a Millionaire,” four elite matchmakers divulged what millionaire women look for in a partner. The matchmakers work with clients locally and globally, from royals and celebrities to entrepreneurs and CEOs, who have net worths ranging from the low millions into the billions.

Turns out, wealthy men and women both seek similar qualities in their partners, like attraction and intelligence. But at the end of the day, women want comfort and security most of all.

Amy Andersen of San Francisco-based Linx Dating told Business Insider that women ideally want a man who is smart, financially successful, and physically fit. But kindness, high integrity, and the desire to start a family matter more to them.

“The younger females can be more obsessed with height but that ‘must-have’ can dissolve when they are introduced to a kind, good man who is ready for marriage, a non-game player [who] happens to be really smart and with a nice nest egg in place,” she said.

Females seek out security, which can come in many different forms – physical, emotional, and financial, April Davis of Luma Search in New York City told Business Insider. “That’s why the alpha males are so attractive to women,” she said. “Of course, humor and charm can go a long way with both sexes as well.”

Mairead Molloy of Berkeley International in London agrees. She told Business Insider that sense of humor is always the number one thing women (and men) look for, followed by attractiveness. “Money is 50th on the list,” she said.

And for millionaire women seeking women, a hint of familiarity can be a good thing, Davis said.

“If I was to generalize, one thing I see often is [that] they’re looking for someone like themselves – professional, has a good career, financially secure, likes to travel … ” she said. “Of course, they’re also looking for someone who wants to settle down and be in a committed long term relationship as opposed to partying and dating multiple people.”

Ultimately, though, the matchmakers said that millionaire men and women alike want the whole package when they date.

As Patti Stanger of Millionaire’s Club in Los Angeles told Business Insider, “She expects the best.”