4 foods it’s OK to eat moldy, and 6 it’s definitely not

caption If you notice mold on your bread — toss it. source DmyTo/iStock

It happens to everyone: you go into your cabinet and pull out a loaf of bread to find a green fuzzy spot on one of the slices. You’ll probably do one of two things. Either you cut off the moldy part and eat it anyway or just throw it out.

According to the USDA, mold can cause allergic reactions or respiratory problems and certain kinds of molds produce poisonous mycotoxins that make people sick or cause infections. Invisible bacteria can also grow alongside mold, which makes it even more dangerous to consume.

Even though you should definitely toss your moldy bread in the trash, there are a four types of foods you can still eat as long as you cut off the mold, according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.

But be careful, the USDA also keeps a list of other foods you should always throw away if you spot mold.

Hard salami and dry-cured country hams are OK to eat if they seem a bit moldy.

caption The mold actually protects the salami. source Flickr/Kent Wang

The white coating around certain hard salamis is actually a dusting of a benign mold which helps cure the salami and preserve it from bacteria.

It is also normal for dry-cured hams to develop some surface molds. As long as you scrub the mold off your cured ham, it is safe to eat.

Firm fruits and vegetables with low moisture such as carrots, cabbage, and bell peppers can handle a little bit of mold.

caption Just cut off the mold. source Flickr/U.S. Department of Agriculture

Molds have a harder time growing roots in dense foods, so if you cut off at least 1 inch around the spot of mold, you should be fine to eat your firm fruits and vegetables. Just make sure to keep the knife out of the mold to avoid cross-contaminating your produce.

You can eat hard cheeses made without mold such as cheddar cheese.

caption Again, be sure to cut off the moldy part of the cheese. source Flickr/Brian Boucheron

As long as you cut off at least 1 inch around the moldy spot and re-cover the cheese in a clean wrapping, your hard cheeses should be safe to eat.

Certain cheeses made with mold, such as Gorgonzola, are OK to eat, even if you notice mold.

caption Still, keep a lookout for molds not used to make the cheese. source Sydney Kramer

Obviously, there are a lot of cheeses that are made with mold, including Roquefort, blue, Gorgonzola, Stilton, Brie and Camembert. You have to be careful, however, when they develop other kinds of mold not used in the manufacturing process.

If your softer cheeses like Brie or Camembert grow mold, you should throw them away. For harder cheeses like Gorgonzola or Stilton, you can cut off at least 1 inch around the moldy spot and keep eating it.

Bread and baked goods with mold can be dangerous.

caption A black mold is especially dangerous. source Flickr/Manchester Metropolitan University

It is easy for mold to grow and contaminate soft and porous foods like bread and baked goods. One common mold that grows on bread, Rhizopus stolonifer, also called black bread mold, can cause deadly infections. Instead of risking sickness, baked goods with mold should all be thrown away.

Soft fruits and vegetables such as cucumbers, peaches, and tomatoes are a no-go if they have mold.

caption It’s best to avoid peaches if they look moldy. source gdmoonkiller / iStock

Fruits and vegetables with high moisture content are more easily contaminated by mold below the surface and should just be tossed in the trash.

Soft cheeses and crumbled, shredded, and sliced cheeses are best avoided.

caption Cottage cheese should be thrown out if you notice mold. source Wikimedia Commons

Soft cheeses including cottage cheese, cream cheese, Neufchatel, chevre, and Bel Paese should be thrown away if you find mold because the high moisture content makes it easier for the cheese to be contaminated below the surface and there is a likelihood of bacteria growing along with the mold.

Cheeses that are crumbled, shredded or sliced and have mold on them should also be thrown away because it is possible they were contaminated by the cutting instrument.

Peanut butter, legumes, and nuts are at risk for dangerous molds.

caption It has to do with a lack of preservatives in the food. source Photo-Dave/ iStock

Foods that are made without preservatives, like nuts and legumes, have a higher risk of developing mold and those molds are more likely to produce dangerous toxins.

Jams and jellies should be tossed.

caption They might produce a dangerous mold. source Pixabay

The mold that grows in jams or jellies could be producing a mycotoxin, so even if you scooped out the mold, you’re still at risk of consuming poisonous toxins. Instead, you should just throw out your moldy jams.

Any food with high moisture content should probably be discarded.

caption Yogurt’s high moisture content makes it at-risk for developing mold. source Caroline Praderio/INSIDER

It is easy for mold to grow below the surface of foods with high moisture content. Those foods are also at higher risk of invisible bacteria growing alongside the mold, which makes it even more dangerous to eat.

The USDA recommends throwing away any of these high-moisture-content foods if you find mold: lunch meats, bacon, hot dogs, cooked leftover meat and poultry, cooked casseroles, cooked grain, cooked pasta, yogurt, and sour cream.

