7 great movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Anthony Mackie stars in “IO.” source Netflix

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of seven great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

In addition to Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary, the streaming service has a few other original movies you may want to check out, including “IO” starring Anthony Mackie.

There’s so much content constantly added to and removed from Netflix that it can become difficult to find a movie to watch.

We’re here to help. Each week, INSIDER selects new and old flicks you may not have realized are on the streaming service to ease your scrolling woes.

From the hyped Fyre Fest documentary to “American Gangster,” here are seven movies on the streaming service you should watch over the holiday weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States.

1. “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened”

caption Watch this one with your friends. source Netflix

Netflix description: “The Fyre Festival was billed as a luxury music experience on a posh private island, but it failed spectacularly in the hands of a cocky entrepreneur.”

One of two competing Fyre Festival documentaries released this week (the other is from Hulu), Netflix’s doc shares how Fyre Media sold, in the words of founder and CEO Billy McFarland, “a pipe dream to your average loser.”

The documentary showcases how Kendall Jenner was paid $250,000 for one Instagram post to promote the festival and how Fyre Media asked attendees to load money on wristbands as they were running out of cash in the weeks leading up to the disastrous festival that left guests stranded. This is the most talked about film coming to Netflix this week. If you don’t watch it, you’ll certainly be reading about it.

You can watch the trailer here.

2. “IO”

caption Sam refuses to give up on finding a way to sustain life on Earth as most of the population either died or left the planet and are living on a ship above Jupiter’s moon called IO. source Netflix

Netflix description: “As a young scientist searches for a way to save a dying Earth, she finds a connection with a man who’s racing to catch the last shuttle off the planet.”

The majority of the movie revolves around Sam (Margaret Qualley) and a traveler named Micah, played by Anthony Mackie, who you probably know as Falcon from “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The 90-minute movie kind of reminds us of some mix of “The 100” and “The Martian,” if you were looking at the perspective of those who never left the planet. If you’re concerned about climate change and global warming, “IO” is an introspective look at one woman’s love letter to Earth and finding a way to save it.

You can watch a trailer here.

3. “American Gangster”

caption Denzel Washington stars in the 2007 movie. source Universal Pictures

Netflix description: “An outcast New York City cop is charged with bringing down Harlem drug lord Frank Lucas, whose real life inspired this partly biographical film.”

Critic score: 80%

Audience score: 87%

The Denzel Washington film was just added to Netflix this week. Despite no Oscar wins, the crime thriller is often considered one of the best films of 2007. If you’ve never seen it, watch it for its stellar cast, which also includes a lot of big names in Hollywood right now, from Josh Brolin and Idris Elba to Chiwetel Ejiofor. Norman Reedus is also in the movie for any “Walking Dead” fans.

4. “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”

caption Rewatch a Spielberg classic. source Columbia Pictures

Netflix description: “As inexplicable events baffle experts worldwide, a UFO-obsessed man is drawn to a mysterious mountain that leads to a life-changing encounter.”

Critic score: 96%

Audience score: 85%

If you’re not going to see “Glass” this weekend, tune into a classic sci-fi film from Stephen Spielberg that’s less violent, is family friendly, and has inspired many works after it from “Super 8” to “Stranger Things.”

5. “13th”

caption “13th” analyzes America’s broken criminal justice system. source Netflix

Netflix description: “In this thought-provoking documentary, scholars, activists, and politicians analyze the criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison boom.”

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 91%

“Selma” isn’t on Netflix, but director Ava DuVernay’s documentary “13th,” which was nominated for an Academy Award, is available to stream.

6. “Pocahontas”

caption Pocahontas also has two of the best Disney sidekicks in Flit and Meeko. source Disney

Netflix description: “Greed. Distrust. Unrest in the New World. Despite all that divides their people, love is still possible.”

Critic score: 57%

Audience score: 64%

Deadline reported a live-action “Hunchback of Notre Dame” is in the works with composer Alan Menken working on the music. While that Disney movie isn’t available to stream, you can watch “Pocahontas.” Menken co-wrote the song “Colors of the Wind,” which received an Academy Award for best original song.

(And you probably forgot that Christian Bale voices John Smith’s buddy Thomas in the film.)

7. “Close”

source Netflix

Netflix description: “When attackers target the heiress she’s protecting, battle-hardened bodyguard Sam scrambles to save her client – and teach her how to fight back.”

Critic score: 50%

The reviews aren’t spectacular on this one, but most critics are raving about Noomi Rapace’s performance as a counter-terrorist expert who becomes a bodyguard. So if you’re a fan of the actress, it may be worth it to tune in during the long weekend. The film is inspired by the life of bodyguard, Jacquie Davis.

You can watch a trailer here.