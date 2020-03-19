Learning instruments, shooting socks at garbage cans, and drinking wine — Here’s how NBA players are passing the time while the season is suspended for coronavirus

source via Twitter

The NBA season has been suspended for the novel coronavirus since March 11.

Many NBA players have taken to social media to show how they’re passing their time, either by learning instruments, working out at home, playing video games, or finding more creative means of occupying themselves.

Many players are eager for the season to begin again.

Since then, six other players have tested positive, several teams are in quarantine, and the entire sports world has been brought to a halt.

With no basketball being played – and likely not coming back for several months – NBA players have taken to social media to share what they’ve been up to with the season on hold. Many are learning instruments, some are getting into Tik Tok, while others are finding creative ways to stay occupied. Others, like LeBron James, are just like the rest of us, drinking wine and watching Netflix.

Take a look below at how players are biding their time.

Several players are taking the opportunity to learn new skills. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is sharpening his skills on the piano and taking requests.

San Antonio Spurs guard is working on his guitar chops. He’s got some licks!

I’m also free and available for any group in need of a guitarist. In box me for booking ????????@Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/ehyVy29FLd — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) March 18, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo has also picked up guitar.

This ladies and gentlemen is why we all need basketball back… @Giannis_An34 ???????? pic.twitter.com/9F4aJIOIiW — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) March 15, 2020

Antetokounmpo has also been playing chess.

Video games are popular, of course. Minnesota Timberwolves teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell battled in FIFA.

Luka Doncic wanted to get into streaming.

who can help me set up streams? ???????? what do i need? — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 14, 2020

Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant is apparently struggling with video games.

i’m so trash at video games ????????????????‍♂️ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 14, 2020

Others are getting more creative. Trae Young had a shooting contest on a garbage can.

What I’m doing to keep my shot right while I’m at the Crib….???????? #InHouseChallenge pic.twitter.com/h7N7J74S6D — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 17, 2020

Some players are getting into Tik Tok. Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle is already quite good at it.

Folks, Matisse Thybulle has joined the TikTok world. And he’s already better at it than I am. pic.twitter.com/A7sPgZjPZW — Brooke Destra (@BrookeNBCS) March 15, 2020

Morant, meanwhile, is living out his basketball career at home on Tik Tok.

Toronto Raptors big man Serge Ibaka is trying to stay in shape the best he can.

Ibaka has set up a home gym while in a 14-day quarantine.

Ibaka has also documented his daily chores in an amusing fashion.

Other players are watching their own highlights. Stephen Curry admitted to Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie that he’s watching himself at least twice a day.

At least twice a day ???????????? — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 16, 2020

Curry has also been watching his teammates.

Just watched @KlayThompson drop 60 in 3 Q’s. I legit was watching it like it was live. For 48 min my soul smiled! That boy good. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 19, 2020

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte Graham went back and provided analysis on his college highlights.

Devonte’ Graham commenting over his old college highlights at Kansas is too much ???? (via @Devonte4Graham) pic.twitter.com/G2mqFRdwaM — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 18, 2020

LeBron James has been like most people — napping, drinking wine, and watching Netflix.

Nap was amazing! Now headed to the wine cellar. And finished watch #SelfMadeNetflix Madam CJ Walker story. @SpringHillEnt ???? ???? — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 17, 2020

James is also struggling without his barber, comparing himself to Tom Hanks in “Castaway.”

source YouTube/movieclips/Instagram/kingjames

Mills raised his beer and offered a message of solidarity.

We’re all in this together. So to everyone doing the right thing and staying home, here’s a virtual cheers ???? But cheers me back with a photo of your beverage from home so I don’t feel like I’m drinking this beer solo ???? pic.twitter.com/kV8J09njeb — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) March 19, 2020

