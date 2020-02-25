What not to do after liposuction during the first week and beyond

caption It is crucial to continuously wear a compression garment after liposuction. source Albina Glisic/Shutterstock

After liposuction, avoid staying stationary, taking blood thinners, vigorous exercise, and spending a long time in the bath.

Other important things to remember after surgery is to stay hydrated and wear a compression garment as often as possible.

These restrictions are particularly important during the first week, especially for people who have had liposuction on a larger area of their bodies, like the abdomen or thighs.

This article was reviewed by Eugene Elliott , MD, cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA

Liposuction is one of the most frequently performed plastic surgeries in the US. It’s also considered one of the safest. However, there are risks.

At least 300,000 patients get liposuction every year in the US. To minimize the chances of complications after surgery, it’s crucial to follow your surgeon’s aftercare instructions. Here’s some expert advice on what you should and shouldn’t do after getting liposuction.

What not to do after liposuction

Staying stationary. While it may seem counterintuitive to move around instead of being on strict bed rest after surgery, it’s important to get up and get moving after liposuction. “Especially in the first few days, you want to get up and walk from room to room inside the house or apartment. There is a greater risk of blood clots if you just lie stationary after surgery,” says Eugene Elliott, MD, a cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center. The major concern here is pulmonary embolism (PE) which is when a blood clot travels to the lungs and causes a blockage. According to a study published in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery – Global Open in 2017, PE is responsible for about 23% of deaths after liposuction.

Not hydrating. After surgery, don't let yourself get dehydrated. According to Elliott, it's important to drink a lot of fluids to flush the medicine from surgery, such as the anesthesia, out of your system. Additionally, you might be losing fluid from your wound, so staying hydrated is important to replace these fluids. As a bonus, drinking plenty of water will help reduce your risk of excessive swelling post-op since you should not apply cold or heating pads to the affected area. You may experience some residual swelling for a couple of months before seeing the final results of your new figure.

Taking blood-thinning medications. Your risk of experiencing dangerous bleeding after lipo increases if you take blood-thinning medications before or in the week after the surgery. Elliott advises against taking blood thinners such as Ibuprofen (the main active ingredient in Motrin or Advil). An over-the-counter option is an acetaminophen, like Tylenol. Or, depending on the extent of the procedure, your surgeon may write you a prescription for a stronger pain medication that doesn’t thin your blood, like an opioid.

Skip your compression garment. Your surgeon will likely put you in some type of compression garment postoperatively. Wearing it at all times (except for when you bathe) for the first four weeks will help reduce swelling and speed up recovery. You might be tempted to take it off if it feels uncomfortable, but it is crucial to follow your surgeon’s aftercare instructions regarding the garment. It’s been shown that repeatedly taking off the compression garment and putting it back on can increase a person’s risk of seroma – a fluid that often develops after surgery.

Vigorous exercise and heavy lifting. While it is important to move around after surgery, you don’t want to do anything vigorous. “No heavy lifting, no aerobic activity, or anything that’s going to raise your heart rate and blood pressure, especially in the first week after surgery,” Elliott says. Doing any of this can lead to a greater risk of bleeding from the area of operation. You can exercise like you normally do around four to six weeks after the procedure.

Soaking in a bath or other still water. Your showering situation will depend based on if you have a waterproof dressing – or bandage – on or not. Some surgeons will apply a waterproof dressing, while others will use a traditional non-waterproof bandage. However, even if you do have a waterproof dressing on, you don’t want to soak in any still water. Elliott advises patients against taking baths or going in hot tubs for at least four weeks after surgery, as this can increase the risk of infection. Moreover, depending on the extent of the procedure, you may go a day or so without showering right after the procedure because you’ll need to wear the compression garment for that entire time.

When you can go back to “normal” after liposuction

The first week after surgery is when you have to be the most careful and avoid your normal routine. After that, you can start to slowly return to life as usual, but it will depend on the extent of your liposuction, according to Elliott.

Liposuction of the arms or inner knees is much less extensive than liposuction of the abdomen, thighs, or buttocks, for example. The larger the treated area, the longer your recovery is likely to last.

In general, you will likely start to feel much better after a week, especially if you’ve only had a small area treated. Otherwise, the recovery can last over two weeks.

Other factors that can affect your length of recovery can also include medical history, overall health, and age, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Younger, healthier candidates will bounce back faster than older people who aren’t in such great health.

You should also take extra caution during recovery if your liposuction was performed in conjunction with another surgery. In this case, you’re at a higher risk of complications such as venous thromboembolism, pulmonary complications, and infection, according to a study published in 2017 in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal.

As for getting back to work, if you have a sedentary desk job, you can go back in about a week. For more physically strenuous jobs, you will need to wait longer. When you go in for your follow up with your doctor you can ask for advice regarding your specific case.

