Some tourists have made very bad decisions at Disney parks.

One man climbed the Mayan Temple in Epcot, and another man reportedly snuck into staff quarters and attacked cast members.

People flashed the camera on “Splash Mountain” so many times that Disney had to hire someone to screen the photos.

Tourists are known for wreaking havoc on airplanes, in nature, and even in Disney parks.

At Disney parks – some of the most popular tourist attractions in the world – people have acted inappropriately, broken the rules, and gotten banned or arrested proving that even Disney parks can be disappointing.

From stunts that have gone wrong to more violent attacks, keep reading to find out what terrible things tourists have done at Disney parks.

A man was found guilty of groping Minnie Mouse at Disney World.

In 2009, a 60-year-old man was found guilty of groping Minnie Mouse while vacationing at Disney World, reported NBC 6. The woman who was playing the Disney character said that the man grabbed her breasts and buttocks. At the time, she could not do anything because she had to stay in character, but she reported the incident as soon as she could.

The man was sentenced to supervised probation and 50 hours of community service, according to WESH.

Splash Mountain has been dubbed “Flash Mountain” because of the number of women who flash the camera on the ride.

Over the years, there have been a number of reports of people flashing the camera while on the Splash Mountain ride at Disney World. In fact, the park created a cast member role to evaluate each picture and filter out the inappropriate images before they went on display for the public.

But in 2009, the park announced in a statement that it got rid of the position because “we have determined that actual inappropriate behaviors by guests are rare.”

An intoxicated man snuck into the cast member tunnels in Epcot and allegedly hit three cast members

In 2013, a Navy Academy graduate reportedly became intoxicated and snuck into the cast member tunnels that are off limits to Disney World guests during the International Food and Wine Festival in Epcot.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, he punched two cast members in the face and struck another with a three-foot pipe.

He was charged with aggravated battery and two counts of battery, reported the Sentinel.

A woman found a loaded gun on a ride at Animal Kingdom after its owner accidentally dropped it.

In 2013, a woman stepped onto the Dinosaur ride in Animal Kingdom to find a loaded gun on the seat. When the pistol was turned over to the park attendants, they learned the gun belonged to another park guest, reported CBS News. The owner of the gun said the weapon must have slipped from his pocket while on the ride, which he described as “bumpy.” He said he was not aware that guns were forbidden at the park.

The gun was given to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the man was escorted out of the park.

A man caused a disturbance in Disney Springs after fighting with management about having to wait a long time for his food to arrive.

In 2015, a customer was waiting for his food at Bongos Cuban Café in Downtown Disney when he complained to management about the long wait time. The situation escalated, and the man reportedly attempted to punch one of the managers and knocked over tables, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The disturbance caused other restaurant patrons to flee without paying, reported the Sentinel.

A couple held someone else’s luggage hostage at a Disney resort after their Hello Kitty toothbrush broke.

In 2016, a luggage mix-up at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas led to a bizarre confrontation with two of the hotel guests. The hotel accidentally sent the luggage meant for one guest’s room to another room instead.

When hotel personnel knocked on the couple’s door to retrieve the mixed-up luggage and amend the mistake, the couple yelled about a broken Hello Kitty toothbrush, according to the Orlando Sentinel. They demanded the hotel replace the toothbrush immediately. When the hotel workers did not oblige, the couple locked themselves in the room, holding the luggage hostage.

Eventually, the hotel called the police, who forced their way into the hotel room.

The couple then attacked the officers and were charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, grand theft, and resisting an officer without violence, according to the Sentinel.

It’s unclear how the Hello Kitty toothbrush was broken.

A woman was accused of choking a teenager after the latter blocked her view of a fireworks show.

In 2017, a woman was watching the nightly fireworks show at Disney’s Magic Kingdom when a teenager and her friends stood up to watch the show. The woman repeatedly told the girls to sit down, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The woman then reportedly wrapped her hands around the teenager’s neck and choked her.

She was arrested and charged with felony child abuse, according to the Sentinel.

A man caused a hotel to go on lockdown after telling people that there was an active shooter as a prank.

In 2018, a 22-year-old reportedly ran up to guests at Disney’s Contemporary Resort telling them there was an active shooter on the premise – when there wasn’t. The resort went on lockdown.

The man was reportedly trying to record their reactions as a prank so he could post the video on YouTube, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

He was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly intoxication, according to the Sentinel.

A tourist climbed the Mayan Temple at the Mexico Pavilion in Epcot, and it was caught on camera.

In 2015, a man climbed the Mayan Temple in the Mexico Pavilion of Epcot, reported NBC 6.

Someone caught this happening on video and posted it to Instagram with the caption, “We saw this tonight. This man is going to ruin EPCOT for everyone.”

The man has not been identified.

A woman reportedly dumped ashes in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride at Disneyland.

Some people claim to have seen a woman dumping ashes into the water of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride at Disneyland in 2007, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Although it was never confirmed, witnesses “described the substance as a baby powder that quickly dissipated.” The ride was immediately shut down as experts examined the contents. The ride was later reopened after it was determined the substance was not harmful to riders.

There are also numerous reports of people dumping loved ones’ ashes in the Haunted Mansion, the “Pirates” ride, and other famous Disney attractions, according to People.