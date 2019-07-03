3 things you should never do to a tattoo — and 3 that you should always do

caption If you recently got a tattoo, there are certain rules you should follow. source iStock

After you get a new tattoo there are certain things you can do to take care of it.

Avoid going swimming or taking a bath until your tattoo has completely healed – your tattoo is technically an open wound and you should treat it carefully to avoid infection.

Avoid picking at scabs or scratching your tattoo even if it’s itchy – you could pick chunks out of the pigment and make the design look less than its best after it’s healed.

Always listen to your tattoo artist’s instructions about aftercare and if you suspect you are experiencing any kind of allergic reaction related to your ink, call your doctor.

Getting new ink is exciting for any number of reasons – but as any tattoo artist will tell you, the key to keeping your tattoo looking great for a long time is taking good care of it for life.

With that in mind, INSIDER spoke to Julia Campione, tattoo artist and owner of Good Omen Tattoo in Chicago, Illinois, to learn more about the best ways to care for ink, new and old.

Here are some things that you should never do to your tattoos – followed by solid advice on what you should do to keep them looking sharp.

Don’t submerge your new tattoo in water until it’s healed

caption Don’t go for a swim until your ink is healed. source iStock

Whether you’ve just gotten your first-ever ink or you’re a regular, most artists will tell you not to soak a fresh tattoo in water for a couple of weeks until the skin has had a chance to completely heal.

“Swimming with a fresh tattoo is terrible because it is an abrasion. Any time you’re submerging a fresh wound, you’re likely to have a bad result,” Campione told INSIDER.

Unless you want to put yourself at an additional risk of infection or further irritate your skin, you’ll want to skip out on soaking in baths, pools, oceans, and hot tubs until your tattoo has healed.

Resist the urge to pick at or scratch at your tattoo while it’s healing

It’s fairly common for tattoos to be slightly sore or itchy for a few days after you get them but you should avoid picking at your new ink unless you want to mess with how it will look once it heals.

“It’s really easy to spot when someone has picked their tattoo because you’ll see chunks of pigment missing,” said Campione. “Otherwise, the rest of the tattoo will look great, but there’ll just be those spots here and there where you can tell that scabs that get picked off prematurely will leave a gap in the pigment.”

Don’t forget to slather on the SPF every time you’re exposed to the sun

caption Your ink needs protection, too. source iStock

Beyond general health concerns about sun exposure, UV rays are bad news for your ink and they can cause premature fading according to Majestic Tattoo NYC.

“Once your tattoo is healed, there’s a lifetime of sun protection that you’ll have to invest in for your tattoo to look great 10 years, 20 years down the line,” Campione said. “SPF 50 and up is what I always suggest to my clients and [I tell them] to refrain from doing any sort of actual sunbathing. “

“If you are going to be in the sun, be applying and reapplying SPF regularly all summer long. That’s what I do for my tattoos, and that’s what I suggest for clients … it makes a big difference,” she added.

Always keep your new tattoo clean while it’s healing – and keep it moisturized with the right lotion

caption Taking care of your ink can be pretty easy. source iStock

Campione stressed that keeping your new tattoo clean without submerging it is extremely important.

If your freshly inked skin is dry and itchy at first – which is a common occurrence – there are steps you can take that don’t involve scratching or picking at it while it heals.

“The best thing to do is always be using a very light amount of an unscented moisturizer to kind of alleviate the ‘chappiness’ that makes the skin itch. Also, just generally keeping it clean. Everybody has different skin chemistry, so what works really well for some people doesn’t always work well for others,” said Campione.

If you aren’t sure what to use to clean your tattoo with, talk to your artist or do a bit of research. There are plenty of cleaners and soaps on the market that are designed for use on new tattoos.

Use common sense and pay attention to what your body is telling you

Campione said the most important thing you can do when monitoring a healing tattoo is listening to your body.

In terms of common sense, if anything seems off, Campione told INSIDER that your doctor should be the first person you call.

“If somebody is experiencing an allergic reaction or the first sign of an allergic reaction the number one first thing anyone should do is contact their physician. As tattooers, we’re not doctors,” she said.

The American Academy of Dermatology has a handy list of things to look out for (such as itchiness or blisters) if you suspect negative skin reactions to any tattoo – new or old.

Staying hydrated is always a wise idea – and it can benefit your tattoo

According to UW Health, drinking enough water and keeping your skin moisturized can improve your skin’s appearance – whether you have tattoos or not.

Since your ink adorns your skin, keeping your skin healthy will also keep your ink looking its best for years to come.

“Once a tattoo is healed and settled, there is not much that will change the way it ages aside from the amount of sun exposure. In general, if you’re a hydrated person who is mindful of their nutrition, you’re probably going to have decent skin,” added Campione. “Drink enough water – that can also make your skin look different down the road.”

