From bunk beds to spacious suites, here’s what sleeper rooms look like on 10 different trains

caption The Grand Class room onboard the Tren Al Andalus, which travels through southern Spain. source Courtesy of Renfe

Travelers are faced with many transportation options, but there’s something nostalgic about taking a night train to explore a new place.

Passengers can sometimes choose to stay in suites or couchette-style cabins on their overnight train ride.

Here’s what sleeper cabins look like on 10 different trains around the world.

Traveling by train may not be as glamorous as it once was, but taking an overnight train to explore a new destination can still make for a nostalgic and memorable experience.

Many night trains offer different types of sleeping accommodations. Couchettes, or cabins with bunks or foldable sofa beds, are common on most overnight trains.

Some trains, however, offer luxurious suite-style cabins that have unique amenities. For example, Spain’s historic Tren Al Andalus has ornate, Old-World cars built in 1930.

From cabins filled with tiny bunks to trains with lush suites, here’s what sleeper rooms look like on 10 different trains around the world.

The luxury train Shiki-shima runs through eastern Japan and offers three types of suite rooms.

caption A Suite Room on the Shika-shima train in 2017. source STR/AFP/Getty Images

East Japan Railway Company’s Shiki-shima train has three suite models.

The train has 15 Suite Rooms, the most basic of which has two sofa beds, a shower, and a toilet. Next is the Deluxe Suite Room, which has a fireplace, lofted ceilings, and a bathtub.

The largest room on the Shiki-shima train is the Shiki-shima Suite, which has two floors of beautiful views and luxurious design details.

caption The Shiki-shima Suite room. source STR/AFP/Getty Images

The most luxurious of the room models is the Shiki-shima Suite Room, a two-floor suite with a handcrafted bathtub and huge windows for passengers to enjoy the view.

The Twilight Express Mizukaze is another overnight train in Japan. Its suite-style room takes up an entire rail car and has a private balcony for top-notch views.

caption The Suite, the largest sleeper room on the Twilight Express Mizukaze train. source Courtesy of West Japan Railway Company

Inspired by the former Twilight Express train, which transported passengers between the Japanese cities of Osaka and Sapporo from 1989 until 2015, the Twilight Express Mizukaze is an overnight train that takes passengers on a luxurious train ride through Japan.

The experience of dining and sleeping on the train mimics that of a hotel, per the train’s website. Passengers can choose from one of three room models: the Suite, the Royal Twin, and the Royal Single.

The Suite takes up an entire rail car and has a private balcony, a living and dining room, and a bedroom and bathroom with a bathtub.

The Twilight Express Mizukaze’s Royal Twin room has foldable sofa beds and huge picture windows.

caption The Royal Twin room on the Twilight Express Mizukaze. source Courtesy of West Japan Railway Company

The Royal Twin room onboard the Twilight Express Mizukaze has doors made with traditional woods from regions along the train’s route, according to the website.

The Tren Al Andalus travels throughout the Andalusia region of Spain and offers a charming experience — from original lounge cars built in 1930 to private cabins with ornate decorations.

caption The Grand Class room on the Tren Al Andalus. source Courtesy of Renfe

Spanish train company Renfe operates the Tren Al Andalus, which travels through Spain’s Andalusia region – including cities such as Seville, Granada, and Córdoba, among others. The train can also take passengers on a separate itinerary between Seville and Madrid.

Cars on the Tren Al Andalus were built between 1928 and 1930, and designed for use by British royalty for traveling between Calais, France, and the French Riviera, according to the website.

Passengers can choose between the Grand Class room and the Deluxe Suite. The Grand Class room has two twin beds that fold into sofas, as well as an en suite bathroom and other amenities like a minibar.

The Deluxe Suite onboard the Tren Al Andalus has a double bed, a closet, and a shower with a sauna feature.

caption The Deluxe Suite on the Tren Al Andalus. source Courtesy of Renfe

The Tren Al Andalus’ Deluxe Suite is equipped with a double bed, closet, and all the amenities of the Grand Class room – plus big windows and a shower with a sauna feature.

The Caledonian Sleeper, a night train that travels between London and Scotland, has three types of sleeper cabins.

caption A Club Room onboard the Caledonian Sleeper. source Courtesy of Caledonian Sleeper

With service between London and Scotland, the Caledonian Sleeper is an overnight train with three sleeper room options: the Caledonian Double, Club Room, and Classic Room.

The Club Room, pictured above, has a twin bunk or single bed, plus hotel-like features such as Wi-Fi, an attached private bathroom with a toilet and shower, and room service, according the website.

The ÖBB Nightjet travels overnight to cities in Austria, Switzerland, Germany, and Italy. Passengers can opt for a couchette with bunk beds or private rooms with one, two, or three beds.

caption A couchette cabin on the ÖBB Nightjet. source ÖBB/Harald Eisenberger

The European train offers couchette cabins with bunk-style beds that are ideal for people traveling in groups or families. Couchettes on the ÖBB Nightjet are available with four or six beds.

Passengers who book a sleeper compartment onboard the Nightjet can choose from standard or deluxe compartments, which offer different amenities. Standard compartments have a small sink, and deluxe compartments have a private bathroom.

Onboard the Thello night train that travels between Paris and Venice, passengers can stay in couchette rooms with lofted beds and fold-down seats.

caption A Thello couchette cabin. source Courtesy of Mostras.net/Thello

Thello’s night train takes passengers between Paris and Venice and offers two room styles. Similar to the setup of the ÖBB Nightjet compartments, the Thello couchettes can fit between four and six people.

Thello passengers on the Paris-Venice route can also opt for a “premium” or “standard” sleeper cabin, which is an upgrade from the couchette-style room.

caption A Thello sleeper cabin. source Courtesy of Thello trains/Mostra.net

Thello also offers “premium” and “standard” sleeping cabins. The standard cabin has a sink and three beds, and the premium option has a private bathroom and can sleep one or two people, according to Thello’s website.

Sleeper cabins on the Reunification Express Train, which travels through Vietnam, have four beds and communal bathrooms.

caption A look inside a cabin on Vietnam Railways’ Reunification Express. source John S Lander/LightRocket via Getty Images

Vietnam Railways operates the Reunification Express, which travels from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. According to the website, passengers are provided with pillows and blankets, and meals are sometimes served, though the railway website recommends that passengers bring their own food.

Thailand’s northern train line offers first- and second-class sleeper cars. Passengers in second-class sleep in bunk beds in communal cabins, and the first-class cabin offers more privacy.

caption A second-class sleeper on a Thailand Railway night train. source Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

According to CNN Travel, Thailand’s northern overnight train travels between Chiang Mai and Bangkok.

“There’s a restaurant car and food vendor on every train, though train food is more expensive. Local food vendors will hop on and off the train at longer stops, selling cheap eats,” according to the article. “Fan carriages are adequately cool, ventilated via open windows.”

Passengers on long-distance Amtrak trains, which travel throughout the US, can choose from a variety of sleeping cabin options, from suites to compact Roommettes.

caption A view of the Amtrak Roommette. source Courtesy of Amtrak

Amtrak trains have two types of sleeping cars: the Viewliner and Superliner.

The Viewliner is a single-level car that offers suites for families or groups, as well as standard bedrooms and Roommettes, which accommodate one or two adults and are the most compact of all the sleeping car options.

Superliner sleeping cars have two levels and offer passengers additional amenities like turn-down service and priority boarding, according to Amtrak’s website.

China’s overnight, high-speed trains offer three types of sleeping rooms — from bunk bed-filled cabins to private suites for one or two passengers.

caption A Soft Class sleeping compartment on the Beijing-Shanghai overnight train. source Cai Daizheng/Visual China Group via Getty Images

China’s overnight, high-speed railway trains offer three different classes for sleeping accommodations, as explained in a travel guide from TripAdvisor. The most budget-friendly is the Hard Class sleeper, which is a compartment with six bunks.

The Soft Class sleeper is a cabin with four beds and is more private than the Hard Class option. Deluxe Soft Class sleepers are private rooms with two beds. Depending on the train model, some Deluxe Soft Class cabins have private sinks and bathrooms, according to the TripAdvisor guide.

