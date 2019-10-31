What spooks you? Singaporeans’ greatest fears are drowning, fire and germs, survey shows

A posed photo of a man drowning – one of Singaporeans’ top three fears. Pixabay

It might be Halloween tonight, but graveyards and creepy pumpkins don’t scare Singaporeans.

Instead, their top fears include spiders and public speaking, according a nationally representative survey of 1,033 Singaporeans published on Thursday (Oct 31) by market research agency YouGov.

Top on the list of fears was fire, with 93 per cent of respondents admitting they were afraid of it.

This was followed by drowning (92 per cent), germs (90 per cent) and reptiles (90 per cent) – which include crocodiles, snakes and lizards.

Rounding out the top five on the list of scary things were public speaking and heights (both 87 per cent).

Ghosts came in sixth place, followed by death, spiders, cockroaches, and clusters of holes, or trypophobia – this writer’s worst nightmare.

YouGov said women respondents were generally more afraid than men, particularly when it came to reptiles and cockroaches.

However, both genders feared death equally.

Younger respondents aged 18 to 24 were most afraid of cockroaches and spiders, while those aged 25 to 34 feared death in particular, and older respondents aged 35 and upwards found drowning and germs the scariest, YouGov added.

Now, go ahead and have a spooky Hallow’s Eve.

