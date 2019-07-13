What the return of ‘Stranger Things’ tells us about Netflix’s evolving marketing strategy

caption “Stranger Things.” source Netflix

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

The return of “Stranger Things” marked the biggest four-day opening for any of Netflix’s originals.

The streaming service’s robust marketing strategy, which enlisted brands like Coca-Cola and Nike to promote the series, is partly to thank.

The campaign for “Stranger Things” demonstrates how Netflix is approaching marketing for its flagship series and movies, and teaming with like-minded brands to get its originals in front of more viewers.

Netflix propelled “Stranger Things” to what it described as the biggest four-day opening in the platform’s history when the 1980s-inspired series returned for a third season on July 4.

Of course, Netflix forced fans to wait more than a year and a half for new episodes, which may have had something to do with the monstrous opening.

But the success of the return of “Stranger Things” was also owed to a massive, strategic marketing effort within Netflix that enlisted brands like Coca-Cola, Nike, and Baskin-Robbins to help promote the show in channels, like retail stores, that Netflix couldn’t reach itself.

With a Nike collection, custom Coke cans, themed Whoppers at Burger King, an H&M clothing line, Lego sets, and specially made flavors at Baskin-Robbins, it was nearly impossible to not know “Stranger Things” was coming back.

The partnerships have been a test for Netflix to see how audiences will take to interacting with its original franchises outside of the platform – and seeing Netflix characters associated with brands.

The deals seem to be paying off for Netflix, as well as its brand partners, including Coca-Cola.

Netflix marketed “Stranger Things” heavily on its own, too, with trailers for the upcoming season, billboards on the Sunset Strip, spotlights within the platform, and ’80s-themed carnivals at Coney Island in New York and the Santa Monica Pier in California, among other efforts.

The overall campaign demonstrates how Netflix is evolving the way it markets its flagship shows, and tapping into new channels, audiences, and advertising dollars with the help of other brands.

Have an idea for another story or a Netflix tip? Let me know at ARodriguez@businessinsider.com.