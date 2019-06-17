What tattoo you should get, according to your zodiac sign

caption Your zodiac sign could lead you to the right tattoo. source Shutterstock

Astrologers suggest that each zodiac sign possesses specific traits that dictate their decisions, including what tattoo they might get.

Gemini, the sign of the twin, is likely to get more than one tattoo at a time.

Virgos will likely choose tattoos that symbolize something or someone close to their heart.

An Aquarius might design their own tattoo.

Editor’s Note: Astrology is just for fun and is not supported by scientific evidence.

In the same way that a person’s tattoo can reveal a lot about their personality, according to astrologers, the tattoos you choose can also be a reflection of your Zodiac sign. If that’s the case, to make sure the image, design, or quote you’re considering is an accurate representation of who you are, why not look to the cosmos for inspiration?

Here are the sorts of tattoos you might want to consider getting based on your zodiac sign.

Aries will probably pick a tattoo that can be displayed prominently on their body.

Aries are confident, bold, passionate, and highly adventurous. To prove it, they’ll gravitate toward tattoos that stand out, and show off their personality, Dossé-Via Trenou-Wells, founder of KnowTheZodiac and in-house astrologer for SexZodiac, told INSIDER.

“Ruled by Mars, the Planet of Action, Aries may get a tattoo that has to do with action, winning, and being on the go,” Trenou-Wells said. “It’d be placed on a prominent part of their body such as their arms or legs.”

Those who are Taurus will likely go for something smaller.

Ruled by Venus, the Planet of Love, Taureans are sensual and cunning individuals, so their tattoos may be “simple and aesthetically pleasing” and may have a clever meaning embedded within it, Trenous-Wells said.

Geminis may get more than one tattoo.

The sign of the twins exerts confidence and chaos – their mind is always racing with fresh ideas, and numerous possibilities, which can make choosing just one tattoo challenging, explained Trenou-Wells.

“[Gemini] is the type of person to get two tats at once,” Trenou-Wells said. “Some Geminis may literally get an outline of two faces, representing twin synergies. Or perhaps two birds or two trees on their back, arm or neck. This mirrors their inner duality.”

But those under this sign are also known for their sharp communication skills, so it’s also likely that a Gemini will choose to put their favorite images or sayings on their body, added Donna Stellhorn, astrologer and author.

Cancers will probably show their loyalty with their tattoos.

“Cancer natives are more home- and family-oriented,” so things like “the family crest, the family tree, names of children or siblings, or the location of their hometown (or ancestors home town) are all good,” Stellhorn told INSIDER.

“Cancer also rules the military and loyalty to country,” she added, “so they may gravitate to military symbols or patriotic images.”

Leos may get a lion.

Leos are vibrant, passionate individuals who bask in the limelight. So, their tattoos may be “an ode to their power,” Trenou-Wells told INSIDER.

“Some Leos may get their name, nickname, or representation of their self tatted on their body, reminding them of their royal nature. A lion or lioness may also be a potential pick, as well as any tattoo that incorporates red or orange colors,” she added.

There’s a good chance Virgos will go all or nothing.

Virgos are the most profound of the zodiac and their tattoo choices will likely follow suit, Trenou-Wells told INSIDER.

“Even if [Virgos] have many tattoos, every single one of them will have a specific intention,” she said. “Whether it’s the name of their child on the inside of their arm or a number that means a lot to them behind their ear, there’s always a deeper meaning behind their chosen tattoo and its placement on their body.”

On that note Virgos are as health-oriented as they are profound, Stellhorn said. As a result, they either “would opt for no tattoos” or “cover their bodies in art.”

Libras may get a symbol of nature.

“Libras may gravitate to [tattoos of] pretty images like flowers and swans,” Stellhorn explained, but Libras also rule relationships, “so getting your partner’s name or hearts works well,” she added.

No matter what design a Libra chooses, however, Trenou-Wells stressed that the main focus will be that the final product has “an aesthetically-pleasing appeal to it, perhaps with cursive handwriting or eye-catching details.”

Scorpios may get a scorpion.

Scorpios tend to abide by an “all-or-nothing” mentality and this way of thinking could apply to their body ink as well. Trenou-Wells said that because Scorpios are the sign of extremes, they’ll either have zero tats or become in love with branding their skin with images associated with their Phoenix-like nature.

“[Phoenixes] have the ability to rise from their ashes and be reborn,” Trenou-Wells explained. “[As a result], Scorpios tend to get the scorpion, eagle or Phoenix tatted on their body, as well as symbols that remind them of where they come from, who they are, and what they’re evolving into.”

Sagittarians may show their wanderlust in a tattoo.

Stellhorn told INSIDER that those who are Sagittarius are typically adventurous spirits who can list off all the places they’ve been, and the destinations they plan to go, down to the longitude/latitude coordinates.

Paying homage to that, a Sagittarius may lean toward tats that have to do with travel and diversity – think inspirational quotes or words in a language different from their native tongue, images to represent their wanderlust, and even religious symbols, Stellhorn said.

Capricorns typically stick to their brand with their tattoos.

Trenou-Wells suggested that because Capricorns are recognized as the sign most likely to take life the most seriously of the Zodiac, tattoos can be one of two things for these individuals: a creative outlet, and/or a symbol of motivation they can depend on for inspiration.

“[Capricorns] are the type of sign to get a tattoo of whatever symbol in their mind motivates them to live better,” Trenou-Wells said. “Whether that’s a dollar symbol, a yin and yang symbol, or their date of birth in an incognito location, Capricorns seek minimal yet striking ways to brand themselves.”

Aquarians may choose to design their own tattoo.

Aquarians likely won’t just choose a random symbol from a book in the waiting area of the tattoo parlor. Staying true to their title as the most “unconventional” and “unique” of all the zodiac signs, their tattoo choices are often “self-created,” Trenou-Wells explained.

“[An Aquarius] will spend a while thinking of what they’d like, and then they’ll take their time to design it in an original way. Some Aquarius may choose to get the Aquarian glyph or constellation tatted on their rib cage, reminding them of their individuality,” she added.

Pisces may get their partner’s name or face on their arm.

Pisces are extremely sensual, magnetic people and because of this, Trenou-Wells said they are most likely of all the Zodiac signs to get their partner’s name (or even more extreme – their partner’s image) tattooed on their bodies.

“[Pisces] aren’t afraid of pushing past what’s societally acceptable and just doing what feels right,” Trenou-Wells told INSIDER. “Tattoos with water imagery may speak to them too.”