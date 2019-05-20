What 7 ‘Game of Thrones’ stars are doing next now that the HBO series has ended

caption “Game of Thrones” finale, “The Iron Throne.” source HBO

“Game of Thrones” concluded on Sunday after eight seasons, but its cast members already have projects lined up.

Two actors on the show will be starring in “X-Men” movies, and one has an action thriller coming to theaters next week.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” called “The Iron Throne,” marked the end of HBO’s hit series. But audiences don’t have to wait long before seeing the show’s actors back on screen.

Sophie Tuner (who played Sansa Stark) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) are starring in movies that come to theaters in the next couple weeks: Turner in the “X-Men” movie “Dark Phoenix” and Coster-Waldau in the Brian De Palma-directed thriller, “Domino.”

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) will star in a Netflix romantic comedy later this year, and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) is reportedly starring in a remake of “The Wild Bunch.”

Even the “Game of Thrones” showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, already have their next project lined up, and it will take them to a galaxy far, far away.

Below are the main cast members of “Game of Thrones” and what projects they’re starring in next:

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark)

source HBO

Turner will next reprise her role of Jean Grey in the “X-Men” movie, “Dark Phoenix,” next month. It’s the final “X-Men” movie in the main series from Fox before Disney takes control of the franchise.

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark)

source HBO

Williams is also starring in an “X-Men” project, a spin-off movie called “New Mutants,” as Wolfsbane. But it’s had a troubled production. The movie had reportedly been in limbo due to expected reshoots, and Disney recently pushed its release date back for the third time to next year. Its fate could still be uncertain.

Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister)

source HBO

Dinklage has voice roles in two upcoming animated sequels: “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” which comes to theaters in August, and “The Croods 2,” which arrives next year. Deadline reported last week that Dinklage had joined a remake of “The Wild Bunch” alongside Michael Fassbender and Jamie Foxx.

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)

source HBO

Clarke will star in the thriller “Above Suspicion,” but a release date has not been set. In November, Netflix will release “Last Christmas,” a romantic comedy starring Clarke, Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh, and Henry Golding.

Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister)

source HBO

Headey is starring in the immigration drama “The Flood” with her “Game of Thrones” costar, Iain Glen (Jorah), which is expected this year. She’s also set to star in the action thriller “Gunpowder Milkshake” with “The Haunting of Hill House” star Carla Gugino and “Avengers: Endgame” actress Karen Gillan.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)

source HBO

Coster-Waldau is starring in the action thriller “Domino,” which comes to theaters May 31 and is directed by “Scarface” and “Mission: Impossible” director Brian De Palma.

Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark)

source HBO

Wright is set to star in “Voyagers,” a sci-fi movie about a group of children sent to space to colonize a new planet, who become unruly after their captain is killed. It’s directed by “Divergent” and “The Upside” director Neil Burger. No release date is set yet.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

source Steve Granitz/WireImage

“Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are developing a new “Star Wars” trilogy for Disney. The movies will be released in 2022, 2024, and 2026.