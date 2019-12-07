THEN AND NOW: What the world’s greatest soccer stars looked like at the start of their careers

- Some of the world’s biggest soccer stars are approaching the end of their careers.
- Lionel Messi is 32, Cristiano Ronaldo 34, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 38.
- As we enter the new decade, Business Insider has taken a look back at what some of the globe’s most famous players looked like as youngsters.
- Find out who has changed the most over time below.
- Read more of our soccer coverage here.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Lionel Messi’s appearance may have dramatically changed, but his magical soccer skills certainly have not.
Cristiano Ronaldo: teenage heart-throb in 2003, teenage heart-throb in 2019.
- source
- Reuters/Marcos Borga/Getty/Marco Canoniero
Robert Lewandowski was once a pencil-thin teen, but he’s now one of the world’s most revered goalscorers.
- source
- Getty/EuroFootball/Christof Stache
Few things in life are certain other than death, taxes, and Sergio Ramos getting sent off in El Clasico (it’s happened five times).
- source
- Getty/Denis Doyle/TF Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a name for himself scoring crazy goals with Ajax from 2001 to 2004, and he’s been doing the same ever since.
- source
- Getty/Adam Davy/Shaun Clark
Mohamed Salah is barely recognizable from his days as a youngster at FC Basel
- source
- Getty/Nigel French/Chloe Knott
Neymar has added a beard and tattoos these days, but he still had a mullet back in 2009.
- source
- Getty/Mauricio Lima/Soccrates Images
12 years apart, same old Luis Suarez — he’s scored 466 career goals to date.
- source
- Getty/VI Images/NurPhoto
Eden Hazard still wears the same number for Belgium, but he’s grown up a lot since making his debut in 2008.
- source
- Getty/Photonews/MB Media
Diego Costa has aged incredibly well given that he was just 21 in the left hand picture.
- source
- Getty/John Walton/Quality Sport Images
Now a man of many haircuts, Paul Pogba was keeping it simple as youngster with Manchester United in 2009.
- source
- Getty/Mike Egerton/Barrington Coombs
Other than dying his hair and growing a beard, not much has changed about Sergio Aguero since he started his career at Independiente 16 years ago.
- source
- Reuters/Marcos Brindicci/Getty/Paul Ellis