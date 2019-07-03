Photos show what the world’s top tennis players looked like when their careers started

source Getty Images

Many of the world’s best tennis stars have been dominating for several years now.

Photos show how many of them have aged and changed their fashion over their careers.

Take a look at what some of the world’s top players looked like when their careers began compared to now.

The top tennis players tend to come in cycles. Right now the best tennis players in the world are either at the peak of their careers or nearing the end.

As a result, all of the top tennis players have been around for a while and have grown up before our eyes.

But at one point they were all teenagers just breaking into the sport. And while they are all recognizable as a teens, they all looked a lot different.

Take a look at how much the top tennis players have changed since their careers first started…

Serena Williams in 1997 (age 16).

Serena Williams now (37).

Roger Federer in 2000 (age 18).

Roger Federer now (37).

Novak Djokovic in 2005 (age 18)

Novak Djokovic now (32).

Maria Sharapova in 2002 (age 15).

Maria Sharapova now (32).

Rafael Nadal in 2004 (age 18)

Rafael Nadal now (33).

Venus Williams in 1997 (age 17).

Venus Williams now (39).

Andy Murray in 2002 (age 16).

Andy Murray now (32).

Angelique Kerber in 2008 (age 20).

Angelique Kerber now (31).

Victoria Azarenka in 2005 (age 16).

Victoria Azarenka now (29).

Juan Martin del Potro in 2006 (age 18).

Juan Martin del Potro now (32).

Stan Wawrinka in 2003 (age 18).

Stan Wawrinka now (34).

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2004 (age 19)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga now (34).

Caroline Wozniacki in 2006 (age 16).

Caroline Wozniacki now (28).

Nick Kyrgios in 2014 (age 19).

Nick Kyrgios now (24).

