It’s about to be the Year of the Pig — here’s why it might be a bad year if that’s your sign

The Year of the Pig might be unlucky if you are a Pig sign.

2019 is the Year of the Pig

According to the Chinese zodiac, this year might actually be unlucky for Pig signs.

Pigs should expect lots of growth but some challenging moments as well.

According to the Chinese zodiac, 2019 is the Year of the Pig. Though this might sound promising to all the Pig signs – people born in 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, and 2019 – it turns out that the stars might actually hold some trouble for Pigs in 2019.

To find out why 2019 might not be the best year for Pigs, INSIDER consulted with two expert astrologers. Here is what you need to know.

Here’s what it means to be a Pig sign because there are actually a few different kinds.

Pigs are born in 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, and 2007.

If you are a Pig sign, it means that in the system of Chinese astrology you were born in the Year of the Pig. Most Pigs alive today were born in 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, and 2007.

“A typical Pig is likely to be known for its geniality and compassion, sometimes going overboard in its desire to accommodate. Pigs are said to be more comfortable in the country than in the city, with a taste for opulence and gourmet indulgence,” explained consulting astrologer Elisabeth Grace.

However, not all Pig signs are alike. Each Pig birth year is also associated with one of five elements: metal, water, wood, fire, and earth.

According to astrologer and author of “Chinese Astrology: 2019 Year of the Earth Pig” Donna Stellhorn, each of the five Pig types has unique qualities and predispositions.

If you were born between January 27, 1971, and January 15, 1972, you are a Metal Pig. This sign is typically good with money and keeps track of spending.

Pigs born between February 13, 1983, and February 1, 1984, are a Water Pigs. These Pigs are usually sensitive, social, and the most likely to be famous. They stay connected with the many people in their lives who are important to them.

Those Pigs born between January 31, 1995, and February 18, 1996, are Wood Pigs. This is a successful, career-oriented combination. Wood Pigs are most likely on track to have a good job and be well-respected by their peers.

If you were born between January 22, 1947, and February 9, 1948, you are a Fire Pig, the most energetic of the Pigs. Fire pigs are the ones who pull together the party, get the work projects in on time and looks for adventure when they travel.

And Pigs born between February 8, 1959, and January 27, 1960, are Earth Pigs. These Pigs are the most stable and hard-working of the Pigs and the most likely to achieve goals.

Your Chinese zodiac sign might be different from your Western zodiac sign. Here’s why that might matter in 2019.

The Chinese zodiac.

Both the Chinese and Western astrology systems have 12 signs, but there are also a few key differences between them.

“In the Chinese zodiac, each sign lasts for approximately one whole year and repeats every 12 years. This is different from the 12 signs in the Western zodiac, which change every month, starting with Aries (on the vernal equinox) and ending with Pisces, in a cycle that repeats every year,” said Grace.

Another difference between the Chinese signs and the Western zodiac is that the latter represents the constellations; the Chinese signs do not. Additionally, the Year of the Pig actually starts on February 5, 2019, which means that babies born in January of 2019 won’t actually be Pig signs.

For Pigs, 2019 represents an increase in energy and potential, but it could also bring some tough transitions.

This year might be bad for Pigs.

Contrary to what you might expect, the year of one’s birth sign is actually considered to be the most unlucky year in a sign’s 12-year cycle.

“Chinese astrologers might argue that the Zodiac Year of Birth (Ben Ming Nian) is bad in general,” said Grace.

Stellhorn also explained that pig years can be difficult because those born in the year of the Pig are starting a new 12-year cycle.

“Picture yourself as an experienced farmer, dropped onto a bare piece of property. You have a bag seeds and you’re already hungry. This is the challenge. How can you plant seeds for the new things you want to grow and still feed yourself in the process? You have many opportunities but they will require you to plant many seeds by trying new things,” said Stellhorn.

Grace also highlighted that what happens in the Chinese zodiac year of birth is known in Western astrology as a “Jupiter return.” This is usually a time of good fortune and abundance, but for Pig signs, this surge in potential has some possible pitfalls.

“In 2019, pig signs might see a windfall or surge of support from friends, family, and colleagues. But there is potential for a downside. Money may flow out as easily as it flows in – or the only things that expand are the Pig’s waistline or ego. In some areas, there is such a thing as too much of a good thing,” Grace cautioned.

The takeaway here is that though 2019 has the potential to be a year of expansion and growth for Pigs, they’ll have to be careful to take advantage of opportunities rather than becoming overwhelmed by options.

2019 will be an even more special year for Earth Pigs.

This is the year of the Earth Pig.

If you’re an Earth Pig, this year might be a particularly significant one. 2019 is actually an Earth Pig year, sometimes called a Yellow Pig Year. As a reminder, Earth Pigs who are already born are people born between February 8, 1959, and January 27, 1960.

“2019 is an Earth Pig year, so you have completed a 12-year cycle and a 60-year cycle. Now with all your knowledge and experience, you can go forward with confidence knowing anything that comes into your life you can handle as it will be something you’ve been through before,” advised Stellhorn.

The key to making 2019 a great year for Pig signs is to take advantage of new opportunities.

Pigs can prepare themselves for 2019.

Just because 2019 has the potential to be a challenging year for Pigs doesn’t mean there isn’t a way for Pigs to keep moving in a positive direction.

“The energy of a Pig year is about knowing your goals and focusing on making progress. Don’t let the opportunities of this year pass you by. Get up from the sofa and pursue your goals with energy and you can find success,” recommended Stellhorn.

Making the most of the good fortune and abundance that comes your way will help Pigs harness the energy of 2019 and make it work for them.

“The more you do ahead of time and the more you welcome change, the easier this year will be for you,” Stellhorn added.

